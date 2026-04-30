Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Celtics vs 76ers

Before the Boston Celtics (3-2) meet the Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) for a key Game 6 matchup at 8:00pm ET, you can get up to $50 in fantasy bonus entries on Underdog. Sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and put $5+ on your first entry to get the $50 in bonuses.

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Looking to force a Game 7, the 76ers will also try to carry over the momentum from Tuesday’s impressive victory in Boston. In just his second game back, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid scored 33 points, and we’ll discuss whether Embiid and other players in this matchup are good DFS plays.

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Snag $50 in fantasy bonus entries for tonight’s NBA Playoff matchups in just a few minutes. Find out how by reading all of the directions below :

To get started, follow this link or download the Underdog app on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Sign up for an account and follow all of the sign-up steps, entering your personal info Before finalizing your account, put in the promo code GOALBONUS Verify your account and make your first deposit of $10 or more Stake $5+ on your first real-money Underdog DFS entry Finishing all of the steps above will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Underdog Champions, Predictions, Pick’em, Drafts, or Originals

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Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With no shortage of big names in tonight’s Celtics vs 76ers matchup, we’ll give you the best picks to make in Underdog Champions.

Boston Celtics (3-2) vs Philadelphia 76ers (2-3) - 4/30 - 8:00 PM ET

Looking to close out this First Round series on the road, the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center at 8:00pm ET (NBCSN, Peacock).

Behind strong outings from G Tyrese Maxey and C Joel Embiid, the Sixers picked up a key road win in Boston on Tuesday. Maxey grabbed 10 rebounds in Game 5 and described being “tired” of giving up rebounds.

Meanwhile, Embiid scored 33 points and dished out eight assists, which followed a six-assist performance in Game 4. Embiid demands a lot of attention in the post, and he’ll continue to find open shooters on double teams.

Celtics G Derrick White has been highly disappointing during this series, with just 8.2 points per game on 29.8% shooting. White averaged over eight PPG more than that during the regular season and should have a bounce-back game tonight.

Boston F Jayson Tatum continues to stuff the stat sheet, though, with 24.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in this series.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Maxey 3.5 rebounds, Embiid 4.5 assists, White 9.5 points, and Tatum 39.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts for 4.34x max.

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