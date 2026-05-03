Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for EPL Games, Man Utd vs Liverpool

Put $5 on your first Underdog Fantasy entry for $50 in bonuses on today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at 10:30am ET. Register with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to qualify for the $50.

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Liverpool seem to have finally figured things out, with three straight Premier League wins. However, Mo Salah is injured, and the Reds could play their third-string keeper. With that in mind, we’ll discuss which other Liverpool and Man United players are solid DFS picks today.

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Start by downloading Underdog’s app or using the link here to navigate to the website Then, if and only if you’re a new user, click “Sign up” Provide all of the necessary information during the sign-up process, along with the promo code GOALBONUS Once finished, check your email and confirm your account. Proceed to make a $10+ deposit Then, play $5 or more on your first Underdog DFS entry Submitting your first entry will earn you $50 in fantasy bonus entries, which can be used on any Underdog product

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Each of the previous five matches between Manchester United and Liverpool has finished with three or more goals. If that trend continues, there should be some excellent DFS picks for today’s game. We’ll let you know which players to consider below:

Manchester United vs Liverpool - 5/3 - 10:30 AM ET

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool won’t be winning another title this season, but they can get bragging rights over their rivals, Manchester United. United (3rd) host Liverpool (4th) at Old Trafford at 10:30am ET today in a match streaming live on Peacock.

With Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike out, the responsibility falls on Alexander Isak to score goals for Liverpool. In just his second Premier League start since December, the Swedish international was on target last time out against Crystal Palace.

After Salah and Ekitike, Cody Gakpo has registered the most goal contributions this season for the Reds, with 11. While Gakpo has two assists in the previous four games, he hasn’t scored since February.

The top DFS option on Manchester United has been Bruno Fernandes all season. The midfielder leads the Premier League with 19 assists and is only one away from holding the joint single-season record. He’s also managed a goal contribution in seven straight EPL matches.

United midfielder Casemiro has also been a sneaky-good option, with nine goals this season, including two in the last three games. He’s finishing his Man United career strongly and could add some more set-piece goals before he departs.

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