theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Turkiye vs USMNT

After clinching World Cup Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia, the USMNT (-110) and Turkiye (+250) meet in Los Angeles at 10:00pm ET. Before kick-off, apply theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and bet on the match for a First Bet Reset of up to $1000.

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theScore Bet promo Code Verified: 6/25/2026

While the USMNT has outscored opponents 6-1 so far, Turkiye has lost both of its matches and has yet to score. Still, Turkiye managed 13 more shots than any other team in the tournament through two matches and defeated the USMNT 2-1 in a friendly last year.

How to claim theScore Bet promo code

Begin by following the link on this page to download theScore Bet app. This offer is available both through the app and on the web Initiate the sign-up process. Enter all of the required personal info and use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS Finish registering for an account and complete verification. Then, make your first deposit of at least $10 with one of the available payment methods Select a sports market to risk up to $1000 on and lock in your first wager If your first bet ends up as a loss, you’ll receive a First Bet Reset corresponding to your stake amount. This will be divided into five bonus bets with an equal value You cannot redeem these bonus bets for cash and may only withdraw the earnings that may come from them. Bonus bets are valid for seven days and will expire afterward

Offer is valid for new theScore Bet users who are 21 and older in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA

What can you use theScore Bet promo code on today?

Expect a lot of squad rotation for the USMNT tonight against Turkiye after Mauricio Pochettino’s men clinched first place in Group D. With changes inevitable, we’ll discuss some of the best bets you can make for tonight’s game:

Turkiye vs USMNT - 6/25 10:00 PM ET

Looking to pick up its first points of the World Cup, Turkiye (+250) heads to Los Angeles for a 10:00pm ET match against Group D winner, the USMNT (-110). Tonight’s match will air live on FOX.

With Mauricio Pochettino eager to avoid any yellow card suspensions, four key USMNT players will sit this one out. The same goes for injured star Christian Pulisic. Expect Giovanni Reyna (+320 to score), who scored a trivela against Paraguay, to play a part.

With defensive lynchpin Chris Richards among the yellow card concerns, the USMNT backline will take a hit. Mark McKenzie (+1200 to be the first carded player) could take Richards’ place.

Turkiye’s performance at the World Cup thus far has been a national embarrassment, but it has still managed the most shots per game at the tournament.

Arda Guler (+350 to assist) sees passes that most players don’t, and he’ll still be front and center tonight. If Turkiye wins a penalty, captain Hakan Calhanoglu (+400 to score) will likely take it.

Expect both teams on the scoresheet and Turkiye to bring a point back home. You’ll find +180 SGP odds on Turkiye to win or draw and both teams to score.

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