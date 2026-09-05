Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Clemson vs LSU & Prediction Markets

Clemson (23¢) heads to Baton Rouge tonight for a 7:30pm ET game against #11 LSU (78¢). After leaving Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin will coach his first game for LSU. Before the game starts, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in bonuses.

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Kiffin’s Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff last season, and he’ll be looking to improve an LSU team that finished just 7-6 in 2025. Dabo Swinney’s Clemson also finished 7-6 last season and will start with the inexperienced Christopher Vizzina under center.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket is only offering this promotion to new US users who sign up through the app. Download it here Sign up for a new account, and when prompted, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, fill in all of your personal information. The required information includes your name, DOB, address, email, and SSN Once you’ve finished creating your Polymarket account, make your first deposit worth $10 or more Completing steps one through four will trigger the $50 bonus, which you’ll be able to use on any sports market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on NCAA Football

LSU went on the road and beat Clemson 17-10 last season. Now, the spread market lists LSU as 10.5-point home favorites. With LSU favored to win big, our NCAA Football expert will recommend some key markets to trade on.

Clemson vs #11 LSU - 9/5 - 7:30 PM ET

In the clash of the Tigers, Clemson (23¢) heads to Baton Rouge for a 7:30pm ET game against #11 LSU (78¢). Tonight’s game at LSU’s Tiger Stadium will air live on ABC.

LSU has gone 6-1 at home two years running, and is coming up against a Clemson team starting the season unranked for the first time since 2011. Clemson has also lost three straight openers and is a 10.5-point underdog according to the spread market.

Clemson’s quarterback Christopher Vizzina has made just one career start, and he’s going into quite a hostile environment against an elite defense. Last year’s meeting between these two teams finished with 27 points, and I’d trade on under 50.5 points (51¢) here.

The hosts should come away with a victory, but it’s unclear how many of the six LSU players who joined after failing to make an NFL roster will play.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

You’ll find tens of thousands of sports markets on Polymarket. NCAA Football’s opening weekend is bringing in a lot of money, but here are some other markets you can also trade on.

Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal 58¢

Draw 25¢

Chelsea 19¢

MLB: AL Rookie of the Year

Kevin McGonigle 75¢

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Pro Football: AFC East Champion

Buffalo Bills 59¢

New England Patriots 37¢

New York Jets 3.4¢

Miami Dolphins 2.0¢

Polymarket prices, which reflect the cost of one contract, are always listed in cents. You can buy and sell contracts as much as you’d like before an event or game concludes to lock in profit. If you hold on to a winning contract, it will be auto-redeemed for $1.00.

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