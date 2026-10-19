Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Commanders vs 49ers & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

After a disappointing tie against the Giants, the Washington Commanders (22¢) head west for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (78¢). Before kickoff, use Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $25 in bonuses.

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On Sunday, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ran a play instead of spiking the ball with time running out in overtime. The clock ran out on the 1-3-1 Commanders, who are 7.5-point underdogs against a Niners team that defeated the Seahawks on the road in Week 5.

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The 49ers are 7-2 in their previous nine games against the Commanders and have won the last two. Check out the top trades for tonight’s MNF matchup below:

Washington Commanders (1-3-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (5-0) - 10/19 - 8:15 PM ET

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (22¢) will look to hand the San Francisco 49ers (78¢) their first loss of the season in an 8:15 PM ET Monday Night Football game at Levi’s Stadium (ESPN).

Daniels took responsibility for not throwing the ball away on the Commanders’ final play, which led to a 27-27 tie against the Giants. Still, Washington blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Giants and has the worst red zone defense in the league.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have been elite on both sides of the ball, and a higher percentage of their red zone drives lead to TDs than any other team’s.

The Commanders won’t be able to stop Brock Purdy and the Niners enough to stay in this one. Take the 49ers to win by over 7.5 points (50¢).

Commanders vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

While Daniels may be to blame for the Commanders’ tie last week, he still kept them in the game. The QB, who only dislocated his elbow three weeks prior, ran for 103 yards on nine carries and finished with two rushing touchdowns.

As the Commanders are expected to play catch-up, Daniels may have a lot of scrambling opportunities. He’s averaging 67.7 rushing yards per game this season, and I’d trade on Daniels 40+ rushing yards tonight (50¢).

Make a combo with 49ers to win by over 7.5 points and Daniels 40+ rushing yards for a potential 3.69x payout.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket offers markets in sports, politics, culture, economics, tech, and more. Check out a few of Monday’s top markets below:

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Georgia 17¢

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PSG 41¢

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Barcelona 40¢

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Vladimir Putin 84¢

Joe Rogan 54¢

Kim Jong Un 26¢

Prices on Polymarket are listed in either cents or percentages. Both correspond to the implied probability that an event will occur. You can redeem winning contracts for $1.00 apiece.

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