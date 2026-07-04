NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Canada vs Morocco & World Cup Prediction Markets

Morocco eliminated the Netherlands on penalties in their Round of 32 after a 1-1 draw. Canada overcame South Africa in their last outing to land here. These two sides, with genuine knockout pedigree, meet at NRG Stadium on July 4. Spend $5 with NoVig bonus code GOAL100 and your $50 in Novig Coins arrive right away.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer prediction market where you trade directly against other users with no house taking a percentage on either side.

Morocco are -308 to advance to the quarterfinals with Canada at +233. The 90-minute moneyline has Morocco at -122 and Canada at +413, with the draw at +251. Total goals in 90 minutes: over 2.5 sits at +135 and under 2.5 at -147.

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Morocco knocked out one of the tournament's pre-tournament favorites and did it with their defensive structure completely intact. Canada brought quality through their group and have Jonathan David up top, who is capable of a goal against anyone on a given day. Our analyst has been tracking both sides through the knockouts and has his positions set for Houston.

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Canada vs Morocco, Round of 16 - 7/4 - 1pm ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

On Novig, each market is a simple Yes or No. You pick the side you believe in and you're matched with a user who disagrees.

Under 2.5 total goals in 90 minutes Yes (-147) is the position I trust most. Morocco held the Netherlands, a team that had scored freely throughout the group stage, to one goal across 120 minutes. Canada, for all their attacking talent, struggled to break down Switzerland and drew a blank against Bosnia.

Ismael Saibari to score Yes (+182) is my Morocco player pick. He's been one of this tournament's most dynamic midfield attackers, creating danger from the second line and arriving late into the box with confidence. At +182, the market is giving you a healthy return on a player who has been central to everything Morocco do going forward.

Jonathan David to score Yes (+344) is the swing. Canada aren't going away quietly, and David is the kind of attacker who can find the net in a single moment of quality regardless of the overall run of play. If Canada are going to produce a surprise, it goes through him, and at +344 you're being paid to take that chance.

Morocco to advance Yes (-308) is the backbone of this card and my top pick despite the price. Beating the Netherlands on penalties after controlling large stretches of a major knockout game is exactly the kind of result that tells you who a team really is.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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