NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Turkey vs USMNT

Strip away the stakes and what's left is actually fascinating. Vincenzo Montella's Turkey generated more than enough chances to win both their matches and somehow finished with zero goals. Sign up with NoVig bonus code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins hits your account right away.

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Novig is a peer-to-peer prediction market with trades made directly between users. USMNT are -106 to win, Türkiye at +251, and the draw at +317. The spread has USA -0.5 at -115 and Turkey getting the half-goal cushion at -117.

Kadioglu created five scoring opportunities in Turkey's opener against Australia. Guler fired eight total shots against Australia, which is the most of any individual player in a single match at this tournament. The creativity has been there. The finishing has not.

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With the group won and the Round of 32 opponent already determined, Pochettino can afford to experiment with fringe players and save his key men.

But Turkey, with nothing to lose, will press from the start to restore some pride after two consecutive defeats. Expect Montella to give Yildiz a full 90 here. The Juventus attacker racked up 12 total attempts across just one and a half matches and couldn't find the net once.

Against Australia, Turkey had 30 shots and Patrick Beach made eight saves. Against Paraguay they conceded 64 seconds in, went down to ten men, and still created a fistful of opportunities that went unconverted.

Our analyst is keyed on Group D this tournament and has some selections for this uncertain matchup.

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Türkiye vs USMNT, 6/25 10pm ET - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Both Teams to Score, Yes (-160) is where I start. The USMNT have scored in every game. This attack doesn't just switch off. And Turkey, freed from any tactical caution about defending a result, will go for it from minute one. -160 is steep but the logic is sound.

Arda Guler over 0.5 goals, Yes (+326) is the swing pick. He didn't score in either group game despite Turkey dominating stretches of both. He carved open Australia's defense multiple times in the opening half and led the team in chance creation against Paraguay too. A freer, less pressured match on Thursday could finally be the night he converts.

Ricardo Pepi over 0.5 goals, Yes (+163) is the value prop. He started both group matches while Pulisic was out and has been quietly effective. Pepi is a natural finisher and with the USMNT likely rotating, he should get 90 minutes against a Turkish defense that's been leaky.

Both teams to score, Yes (-160) and Guler to score (+326) are where I land. One is a near-lock, one is a longshot worth a piece of.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

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