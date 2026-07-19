NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final

Spain are riding high after beating France. Argentina are defending champions. Messi gets one more game. Eight tournament goals, four assists, and a record that now sits at 21 career goals in this tournament. Spain are heavy favorites. Purchase $25 in Novig Coins with NoVig promo code GOAL100 and get a 100% match.

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Spain are -144 to win the final, Argentina at +141. In 90 minutes, Spain are +135, Argentina +277, and the draw at +208. Over 2.5 in regulation sits at +138, under at -141.

Spain's Unai Simon has the saves market at -300 for over 2.5. This is a sharp signal that the market expects Argentina to generate serious chances. Even in a final Spain are favored to win.

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Spain's defensive structure has been their tournament calling card. Six clean sheets in seven matches. Lamine Yamal, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Oyarzabal as the creative foundation. Luis de la Fuente has built a side that wins without relying on any single player.

Aside from Messi, Julian Alvarez gives Scaloni a physical threat through the middle, and he's been excellent all tournament when given space between the lines. Argentina are going to need that kind of moment. Our soccer analyst has been locked in on both sides all tournament and has some final picks.

Spain vs Argentina, World Cup Final - 7/19 - 3pm ET, New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Spain to win, Yes (+135) is the pick at a number that will not last much longer. Spain are the better team on the evidence of this tournament. It’s a deeper squad, more consistent performances, and only one goal conceded. The fact that they're only +135 in 90 minutes against a team that has needed extra time three times to get here reflects how much weight the Messi factor carries. I'll take Spain winning in regulation at plus money.

Messi to score or assist, Yes (-113) is near even-money on the man who has been directly involved in a goal in every Argentina match at this tournament. Spain will defend him specifically. But that could lead to increased assist opportunities. This placement covers you there too.

Lamine Yamal to score or assist, Yes (+117) is the best price on the board for someone likely to influence this match. He registered six assists and two goals during this tournament. Against an Argentine defense that has been decent but have given up chances in every knockout match, Yamal creating something in a final setting is genuinely underpriced.

Spain to win in regulation (+135) and Yamal to score or assist (+117) are the two I trust most on Sunday. Spain have taken over as the best team in this tournament after defeating France. And Yamal has been their best player.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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