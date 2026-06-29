NoVig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $50 in Bonuses for Germany vs Paraguay

Germany scored 10 goals in the group stage. Paraguay squeezed through as one of the best third-placed sides with four points. This match should favor Germany heavily. But Paraguay have kept clean sheets in their last two matches. Get in with NoVig promo code GOAL100, put in $5, and $50 in Novig Coins hit your account immediately.

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Novig is a prediction market with no house. Bets are matched directly between users. Germany are -292 to win on the moneyline, Paraguay sit at +852, and the draw is at +456. The spread has Germany -1.5 at +102 and Paraguay getting the cushion at -104.

Deniz Undav has three goals in this tournament despite not starting in any match thus far. Paraguay are without Diego Gomez through suspension after he picked up a second yellow against Australia.

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Nico Schlotterbeck's knee ligament injury rules him out for the rest of the tournament, with Antonio Rüdiger stepping in to partner Jonathan Tah at center-back. That's a meaningful blow to Germany's defensive structure, but it changes nothing about their attacking threat.

Miguel Almiron returns to Paraguay's lineup having served his one-match suspension. He’s a spark in a forward line that has managed two goals all tournament. Our soccer analyst has been dissecting this matchup and has his picks ready for Foxborough.

Germany vs Paraguay, Round of 32 - 6/29 - 4:30pm ET, Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Germany to win, Yes (-292) is where the card starts. Germany went 7-1 over Curaçao and 2-1 over Ivory Coast before losing a dead-rubber 2-1 to Ecuador — their real form, stripped of the dead rubber, reads two comfortable wins and ten goals in two competitive matches. Paraguay are organized, but they're also going to spend a lot of this afternoon defending.

Deniz Undav over 0.5 goals, Yes (+122) is the pick I keep circling back to. He had three goals from the bench across the group stage. None of them were tap-ins. A volley, a late winner, and a composed finish. He finished second in the Bundesliga's scoring charts with 19 goals, the most of any German-nationality player in Europe's top five leagues.

Both teams to score, Yes (+113) a decent pick at plus money. Paraguay aren't toothless. Matias Galarza scored the winner against Turkey and remains a legitimate counter-attacking threat. Germany's backline, already missing Schlotterbeck, could be exposed once.

Germany to win (-292) and Undav over 0.5 goals (+122) are the two positions I'm committing to for Monday. The talent gap makes Germany winning close to inevitable.

All odds are courtesy of NoVig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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