Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Rams vs Broncos & NFL Prediction Markets

The Rams' Monday night masterpiece came with a caveat. Puka Nacua watched it all from the sideline, and his hip still isn't right. Denver, fresh off a 20-13 win over the Jaguars, gets the early SB favorites at Mile High. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/27/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sporting outcomes.

Los Angeles trades at 56% to win straight up, Denver at 46%. The Rams lay -2.5 at 50%, the Broncos take +2.5 at 52%. The 44.5 total is flat, 50% over, 52% under.

Nacua did not participate in Wednesday's jog-through, and Sean McVay admitted he's unsure whether his star receiver plays. Without him, Stafford simply went to work: 9 of 13 for 219 yards on throws of 10 or more yards after going 3 of 10 in Melbourne. His second touchdown to Adams also moved him to sixth on the all-time passing touchdown list.

Denver's side is less certain. Dobbins is nursing that hamstring, and the Broncos managed one touchdown drive against Jacksonville.

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Use the link above to reach Novig's trader signup page If you prefer mobile, sign up through the Novig app Complete registration and apply GOAL100 in the promo box Deposit at least $10 Your $25 in trade credits appear when the deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Even at altitude, a short week for Los Angeles, and an offense missing pieces. Our NFL analyst still couldn't talk himself into Denver. Check out his lines for this SNF primetime matchup.

Rams vs Broncos, Week 3 - 9/27 - 8:20pm ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Los Angeles -2.5 at 50%. The Nacua uncertainty is real, but it's also baked into a number this small. Stafford just carved up a good Giants defense without him, and Denver's offense scored 13 at home against the Jags.

Denver's team total under 21.5 at 53%. The Broncos' running back room is held together by tape right now.. Asking for 22 points feels steep, and the payout is close to even money.

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Matthew Stafford over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 63%. Four on Monday. Forty-six in his MVP season. Denver will need to score to keep up, which means more possessions for Stafford.

Davante Adams over 75.5 receiving yards at 53%. He put up 195 on Monday night. Even with a Nacua return, Adams has re-earned every target.

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown at 55%. He found the end zone in the opener and caught one against the Giants. Denver, it should be noted, allowed a 173-yard rushing day to Kansas City in Week 1.

Los Angeles -2.5 and Stafford over 1.5 passing touchdowns on a parlay pays more than doubles the payout. You could add Stafford Yards as well if you’re looking for a third leg.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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