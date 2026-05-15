Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Trading

Jump on the intensity of the Western Semis in the NBA Playoffs tonight with a $10 bonus when you sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Tipping off at 9:30 PM EDT is a must-watch Game 6 showdown as the Spurs take on the Timberwolves at Target Center.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/15/2026

Use the Kalshi promo code to elevate your prediction trading..

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head to the Kalshi app or official website to open an account. Tap “Sign Up” and enter the required registration details. Use the promo code GOALMAX during signup to claim the offer. Fund your account with a minimum $10 deposit and trade on any open market. After meeting the requirements, the $10 bonus will be credited right away.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

The San Antonio Spurs look to close out the series, but the Minnesota Timberwolves might just force a Game 7 as they’ve shown some resilience. Hear from our expert on what to expect on the court tonight.

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves, May 15, 9:30 PM EDT (Game 6)

This shapes up to be the most intense game in this series, with San Antonio holding a 3–2 lead after a dominant Game 5 victory. Kalshi lists the Spurs (66¢) as favorites for this game at -5.5 on the spread, while the Timberwolves are home underdogs trading at 36¢.

The Spurs are now one win away from closing out the series, thanks largely to the brilliance of Victor Wembanyama. The young star has controlled games on both ends of the floor, delivering huge scoring nights while protecting the rim at an elite level. His playoff impact has changed the series.

San Antonio has also leaned on De'Aaron Fox, whose pace and attacking ability have consistently created problems for Minnesota's defense. Rookie Stephon Castle has added valuable production in key moments.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards remains the focal point after several explosive performances. Minnesota needs stronger contributions from Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels after inconsistent outings. With elimination on the line, expect a physical, emotional battle in a packed arena.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi turns breaking headlines and real-world events into markets, letting you trade on outcomes across sports, politics, entertainment, and the economy. Every major story becomes a fresh opportunity to take a position—and profit when things turn out as you predicted.

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Kalshi prices represent the market’s implied probability of an outcome, with displayed prices tied to the “Yes” side of a trade. Each market also includes a “No” option, and winning contracts settle at $1.00. Users can buy or sell contracts anytime before markets close, allowing them to react to changing odds and new information.

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