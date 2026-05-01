Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Prediction Markets

Following Wednesday’s victory, the Detroit Pistons hit the Kia Center tonight to take on the surprising Orlando Magic in Game 6 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic still lead the series 3–2, and though the top-seeded Detroit’s hopes have been reignited, they’ll have to survive a red-hot Paolo Banchero. Secure a $10 bonus to trade on tonight’s intensity with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Begin by downloading the Kalshi app or visiting the official website. Click 'Sign Up' and complete your registration details. Enter promo code GOALMAX in the designated field to secure your bonus. Deposit at least $10 to gain trading access across all markets, including tonight’s Pistons vs. Magic Game 6. Your $10 bonus will be applied instantly, giving you the flexibility to react to momentum shifts, spot opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs

The playoffs bring unmatched intensity, and tonight’s Pistons vs. Magic showdown is no different. With momentum shifting on every possession, the drama is at its peak—and you can be part of it. Our expert is here with key insights to inform your trading on tonight’s action.

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic, May 1, 7:00 PM EDT (Game 6)

This Game 6 arrives with real momentum shifting after Detroit forced the series back to Orlando. The Magic still lead 3–2, but the betting market now leans toward the Pistons, who are slight road favorites at 61¢ while Orlando sits at 40¢. The total is set at 208.5 points.

Detroit’s resurgence is largely driven by Cade Cunningham, who exploded for 45 points in Game 5, showcasing elite shot creation and composure under pressure. His ability to control tempo has been decisive, especially with Orlando missing a key defensive piece. Franz Wagner has been ruled out again with a calf injury, a major blow to the Magic’s perimeter defense and secondary scoring.

On the other side, Paolo Banchero continues to carry Orlando offensively, matching Cunningham with 45 points last game. However, without Wagner, Orlando’s depth and defensive versatility take a hit, putting more pressure on role players like Anthony Black to contribute.

Overall, Detroit holds the edge given their current form and the injury gap, but Game 6 on the road is never straightforward. If Cunningham dictates pace again, the Pistons are well-positioned to force a Game 7, though Orlando’s home crowd and Banchero’s scoring ceiling keep this highly competitive. Lean Detroit to cover, with the total slightly favoring the under in what should be another physical, half-court battle.

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