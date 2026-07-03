Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Argentina vs Cape Verde, World Cup Games

Three-time world champions Argentina face resilient tournament debutants Cape Verde in a knockout game at 6:00 PM EDT. La Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, enters strong after three comfortable victories across the group stage. Will this Cape Verde side that held Spain goalless stun again tonight? Before kickoff, sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL to claim a $15 bonus and put your World Cup predictions to the test.

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Argentina heads into Hard Rock Stadium against Cape Verde as one of the strongest favorites of the knockout stage. Check out our expert match preview, top picks, and best trading opportunities.

Argentina vs Cape Verde, July 3, 6:00 PM EDT

Messi is the whole conversation on the goalscorer board at 68¢ to score 1+ goals, and given he's carrying the Golden Boot lead into the knockouts, that price looks more like a floor than a ceiling.

Cape Verde's counter is thin by comparison: Jamiro Monteiro sits at 7¢, the only realistic outlet on a team that's mustered just two goals all tournament. The other name worth knowing is Kevin Pina, the one who beat a two-man wall from distance against Uruguay, so a moment of set-piece magic isn't off the table entirely.

The bigger factor for Cape Verde isn't in their attack at all. It's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who blocked 7 shots to blank Spain in the opener. If this stays interesting into the second half, he's the reason why.

Argentina (91¢ to advance) will dominate the ball and dictate tempo for long stretches, and the Over 2.5 goals total (60¢) carries some appeal given Cape Verde's set-piece threat, but a clean sheet for the world champions is just as live a bet as anything else on the board.

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