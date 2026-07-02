Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Spain vs Austria, 2026 World Cup

The knockout stage leaves no room for second chances as reigning European champions Spain and Austria battle for a place in the World Cup Round of 16. Use the Kalshi promo code GOAL to unlock a $15 bonus before the 3:00 PM EDT kickoff and put your World Cup predictions to the test.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 7/2/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Create a new Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter the promo code GOAL during sign-up and complete the required identity verification process. Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first qualifying trade. Once the trade has settled, Kalshi will automatically credit your account with a $15 bonus.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Spain enters SoFI Stadium as the favorite against Austria and one of the tournament’s genuine contenders. However, Ralf Rangnick’s men have shown they can push back, and this game is more than a formality. Before making your predictions, check out our expert preview and top picks.

Spain vs Austria, July 2, 3:00 PM EDT

Spain has been one of the tournament's most complete sides, putting them in a strong position to move on (87¢), while Austria faces a tall order to spring the upset and advance (14¢). The line has the Spaniards favored -1.5 (49¢), with the total sitting at Over 2.5 (56¢).

On the individual markets, Mikel Oyarzabal (49¢) and Lamine Yamal (45¢) top the anytime goalscorer board, both key figures in a Spanish attack that has yet to be broken down. Austria's scoring hopes lean on Marko Arnautović (18¢), with Marcel Sabitzer (13¢) tasked with driving the transitions that drove their attack to a 3-3 thriller against Algeria.

Both Teams to Score has some pull given Austria's tendency to trade chances on the counter, but Spain's run of three consecutive clean sheets in the tournament means a shutout is just as plausible. Look for Spain to control the ball and set the pace for most of the match, though tournament knockout games can hinge on one moment.



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