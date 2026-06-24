Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $15 in bonuses for Czechia vs Mexico, World Cup Trading

At 9:00 PM EDT tonight, Mexico enters as the favorite after collecting two wins from its opening matches. They face Czechia, who sit at the bottom of Group A, and need a strong result to keep their tournament hopes alive. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOAL and secure a $15 bonus as you trade on the ensuing action.

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Sign up through Kalshi’s website or install the mobile app. Create an account by entering the required details and verifying your identity. During registration, enter promo code GOAL to become eligible for the offer. Deposit at least $10 into your account and make your first qualifying trade. Once all promotion requirements have been satisfied, the $15 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's World Cup Games

Mexico has already secured first place in the group. Czechia, meanwhile, will be playing their hearts out for a much-needed victory to leapfrog South Korea and remain in the tournament. Explore our expert analysis and top picks for this game below.

Czechia vs Mexico, June 24, 9:00 PM EDT

Czechia and Mexico meet in a Group A clash with qualification implications adding extra pressure to the visitors. Mexico secured two opening consecutive victories, while Czechia only made one point from its first two matches.

Kalshi markets generally favor Mexico around 53¢, with a Czechia win valued at 26¢ and the tie around 24¢. For player props, Raul Jimenez is likely to draw attention as an anytime-goalscorer markets and is valued at 36¢, while Czechia's Patrick Schick may also offer value as a goalscorer at 21¢ as they push for a result.

Traders should also keep an eye on total goals markets, with a tight, knockout-style atmosphere potentially leading to a lower-scoring contest. Under 2.5 goals is trading at 54¢.

El Tri's superior form and defensive organization make them deserved favorites, but Czechia's desperation could produce an entertaining finish as Group A reaches its conclusion.

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