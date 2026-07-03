BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Argentina vs Cape Verde

Defending champion Argentina (-550) takes on tournament darlings Cape Verde (+1500) in a World Cup Round of 32 match at 6:00pm ET. Before this evening’s game in Miami, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet up to $100 for a potential $1000 in bonuses.

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Lionel Messi was excellent in the Group Stage, with six goals in three Argentina victories. Meanwhile, tournament debutants Cape Verde picked up three draws, including shocking ones against Spain and Uruguay, and will look to pull off a historic upset today.

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Follow this link to be redirected to download the BetMGM mobile app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can also start claiming this offer on the website Begin signing up for an account. Type in all of the requested information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Then, complete the registration process and be sure to verify your account Deposit at least $10 into your account This offer applies to your first bet on each of the first ten days your account is open. Stake up to $100 on your first bet on each promo day Once the ten-day period finishes, you’ll receive bonus bets equal to your stake amount for each qualifying bet that settled as a loss After being credited, you’ll have seven days to use the bonus bets, which cannot be withdrawn for cash

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Argentina cannot afford to underestimate Cape Verde, who finished the Group Stage unbeaten. Cape Verde will defend for its life today, which it was rather comfortable doing in the 0-0 draw against Spain. Ahead of the action, we’ll share some of the standout bets to consider.

Argentina vs Cape Verde - 7/3 6:00 PM ET

World champion Argentina (-550) matches up with tournament debutants Cape Verde (+1500) in a 6:00pm ET Round of 32 match in Miami (FOX). Argentina won all three of its matches in the Group Stage by a two-goal margin or more.

Here, Argentina to win by 2+ goals is at odds of -185. Still, La Albiceleste are coming up against a resilient Cape Verde team which picked up three draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde went down twice to Uruguay and managed to level the score both times. This might not be a walk in the park for Argentina, and I think there’s value in betting on a first-half draw at +190.

Lionel Messi (-200 to score, +175 first goalscorer) has accounted for six of Argentina’s eight goals at the tournament. You could do a lot worse than taking the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer to be the first scorer this evening.

When necessary, Cape Verde has shown it can successfully push for an equalizer, and it will likely be in that position tonight. Although Argentina has conceded only once in the World Cup thus far, there’s value in both teams to score, at +180.

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