BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for USA vs Australia

With both teams looking to continue their winning ways, the USMNT (-165) and Australia (+400) meet in a World Cup Group D match in Seattle at 3:00pm ET. Claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on the match for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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Australia’s first and only win over the USMNT was in 1992, but the Socceroos looked dangerous in their 2-0 upset victory over Turkiye last Friday. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino had a confident USMNT firing on all cylinders in a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay on opening day.

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In their opening matches of the World Cup, the USMNT and Australia both matched their biggest-ever margin of victory at the tournament. Impressively, Australia defeated Turkiye 2-0 as +420 underdogs. That said, we’ll discuss whether the Socceroos can spring another upset.

USA vs Australia - 6/19 3:00 PM ET

Looking for consecutive World Cup victories for the first time since 1930, the USMNT (-165) hosts Australia (+400) at 4:00pm ET at Seattle Stadium (FOX).

Mauricio Pochettino has made this USMNT attack much more fluid, and it certainly showed in last week’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay. Folarin Balogun (+120 to score today) found the net twice against Paraguay and should keep Australia’s defense on its toes.

Christian Pulisic (+310 to provide an assist) picked up a knock in that match, but was beating his man at will. He has registered two assists in his previous three USMNT matches.

Meanwhile, Australia will look to hit the USMNT on the counter, as it did in its 2-0 victory over Turkiye. Nestory Irankunda (+360 to score) got Australia’s opener in that match, as he and Mohamed Toure (+333 to score) were the Socceroos’ most dangerous attackers.

Australia conceded 30 shots to a wasteful Turkiye in the opener, and the USMNT has proven to have more of a cutting edge. Pochettino’s side has also conceded in nine straight matches, including the 2-1 win over Australia in a 2025 friendly.

Bet on both teams to score and the USMNT to win at +270 odds.

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