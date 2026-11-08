BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Packers vs Patriots, NFL

Both Green Bay and New England have sputtered a little to start the year, dropping games they would be expected to take comfortably. But they are still two play-off caliber sides setting up a great game. Place your wager using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, and you can get up to $1500 in sports bonuses if it loses.

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The Patriots are -3 favorites at -125 while the Packers take +3 (-105). New England is backed at -167 on the moneyline with Green Bay priced at +140. The total is set at 44.5, over -111, under -108.

New England had several offensive fitness concerns going into he weekend, with Wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Hunter Henry and running back TreVeyon Henderson all missing Wednesday practice through injury. Green Bay received some good news on that front with the return of All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has not played a game yet this season. It remains to be seen what type of role Parsons can play so soon after recovering from a serious ACL injury.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Green Bay at New England is one of the highlights of NFL’s Week 9 with two talented teams going head to head. Read on to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Green Bay Packers (5-3) vs New England Patriots (5-3) - 11/8 4:25 PM ET

This one could not be tighter. But in spite of a couple of crooked results this year I like Green Bay on the road and am backing them to cover a narrow spread.

The Packers are 5-3 ATS and 3-1 when playing as underdog. They also have the rest advantage having played last on October 29. The Pats are 0-3 ATS in their last three games and have significant doubts on the offensive side due to injury troubles. New England barely did enough to get past Miami by five points in its last game, and Green Bay will pose a significantly tougher challenge.

I can see these two teams matching each other score for score, and that should push the game towards the over. The Pats are 5-0 on the over in their last five games. They average 30.3 points per game at home, the fourth-best mark in the NFL this year.

Packers vs Patriots - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jordan Love is vital to Green Bay’s offensive hopes and throws the ball more than almost any other pro QB. Expect him to be extremely busy and blow past his passing yard O/U against a defense which doesn’t defend the pass too well.

On the other side, Rhamondre Stevenson is the man the Packers will have to stop. The Pats RB picked up a 48-yard reception for a TD last week and is becoming more and more important to New England. Get on Stevenson to score at any time.

Bet on Jordan Love Over 276.5 Passing Yards (-115) and Stevenson anytime TD (-133).

Get +260 Same Game Parlay odds on Over 44.5 points, Love +276.5 passing yards and Stevenson anytime TD.

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