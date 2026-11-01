BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs Broncos, NFL

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will want to get back on track after dropping their first game of 2026 last time out. But they won’t have it easy on the road against Denver, which has won three straight. Get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, which can get you up to $1500 in sports bonuses if your first wager loses.

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The Chiefs are -1.5 favorites at -108 while the Broncos take +1.5 (-111). You can get Kansas City at -120 on the moneyline with Denver coming in at +100. The total is set at 40.5, over -114, under -108.

KC was pleased to see Rashee Rice back in practice after sitting out the last two games with a hamstring injury. RT Jaylon Moore also rejoined his team-mates but will have to clear concussion protocol by Saturday.

For the Broncos, DL Zach Allen (hamstring), WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) are doubts for Sunday while S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is almost certainly unavailable.

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Today’s Sports Betting with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Two teams hoping to take the AFC West title in 2026 go head-to-head this Sunday afternoon in Denver. Keep reading to check out the game lines and our best prop and Same Game Parlay picks below.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs Denver Broncos (5-2) - 10/26 8:15 PM ET

As division rivals the Chiefs and Broncos are old foes. While KC won the last time they met, 31-10 at the Arrowhead Stadium back in September, Denver has a strong recent record, going 3-1 against the Chiefs since the start of the 2025 season.

Whether the Broncos can repeat those successes depends on how KC bounces back from a night to forget in Week 7. The team went down 20-3 to Seattle with some awful offensive play, picking up just 50 rushing yards and allowing Mahomes to get sacked four times. The Chiefs finished 5-16 on third down conversions and will want to put that game behind them as soon as possible.

Denver has other ideas. The Broncos have dropped just one game since that early loss to KC and Bo Nix is flashing the form that led Denver to the AFC Championship game in 2025. I like Denver on the moneyline in front of its own fans, representing terrific value as a narrow underdog.

Part of what makes the home team such a tough prospect is its defense, and that coupled with the Chiefs’ fragility in possession last week makes me favor the under here. Denver is 2-5 on the over this season and 1-2 playing at home. The Chiefs have an O/U record of 2-4

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Mahomes’ two weakest performances in 2026 came last week against Seahawks, and facing the Broncos. He managed just 184 yards against Denver with an interception and two sacks against him, and the passing yards under 207.5 at -115 is attractive for Sunday.

Kenneth Walker, last week aside, has run the ball well for the Chiefs and is well-placed to get at Denver, whose run defense has been an issue for an otherwise well-rounded unit. I’d take the over on his rushing yards, +84.5 at -115.

Bet on Mahomes -207.5 passing yards (-115) and Walker +84.5 rushing yards (-115).

Get +360 Same Game Parlay odds on Denver ML, under 40.5 points and Mahomes -207.5 passing yards.

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