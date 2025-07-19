New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Predictions and Betting Tips: NYRB’s home run to end

Get three NYRB vs Inter Miami predictions and betting tips from our MLS football expert for Saturday's clash, kicking-off at 7:30pm ET (07/20).

With 17 goals scored in their last 3 meetings, NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami will likely play an exciting match at the Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Best Bets for NYRB vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami to Win @ +145 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

NYRB (1st goal) @ +100 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the bet365 promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

Backing the in-form Herons to win away

It’s hard to bet against Inter Miami currently, especially since Messi is in such red-hot form. The legendary Argentine forward has an average of 1.67 goals per game in his last six games. Additionally, Luis Suarez has scored a goal every other game on average in these six fixtures.

Something isn’t quite right for the Red Bulls at the moment. Although they came from two goals down to beat New England 5-3 in their midweek game, they appear more vulnerable now than at any point in the 2025 MLS season.

Although NYRB have a better defensive record than Inter Miami, it’s unlikely that the hosts will stop the Herons when Messi and Suarez are in full flight. With a 50% win rate on the road, backing them at a probability of 41.67% to beat NYRB seems like a solid play.

NYRB vs Inter Miami Bet 1: Inter Miami to Win @ +145 with bet365

Huge value on the Over 3.5 goals market

This is clearly the value bet among our three NYRB vs Inter Miami predictions. History suggests that their head-to-head matches normally see plenty of goals.

Four or more goals have been scored in their last three meetings. Their game in May 2024 ended with a 6-2 victory for Inter Miami. With Messi currently scoring an average of 1.67 goals per game, only a couple more goals from other players are needed to cover the Over 3.5 goals line.

The Herons concede an average of 1.70 goals and score two goals per away game. The Red Bulls score 2.73 goals per home game, well above the MLS average of 1.63. The betting markets indicate that there’s only a 44.44% chance that this match will feature over 3.5 goals. Based on the data, this bet seems very clear.

NYRB vs Inter Miami Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Hosts to score first

Although NYRB may fall to only a second home defeat of the MLS season, the data suggests that they could score first in this game.

The Red Bulls have scored first in almost two-thirds, or 64% of their home games this season. Meanwhile, Inter Miami have fallen behind in 50% of their away games in 2025.

Also, it’s worth noting that NYRB have scored in every home game this season, so they are expected to find the net this weekend. Betting on them to score first before being pegged back by the visitors’ iconic firepower seems like a sensible move.

NYRB vs Inter Miami Bet 3: NYRB (1st goal) @ +100 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

New York Red Bulls prepare to host Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami this weekend, aiming to build on their recent win over the New England Revolution in an eight-goal thriller.

The Red Bulls have relied heavily on their home form throughout this campaign, as they’ve won eight and lost only one of their 11 home games. Lowly DC United are the only team to have won at the Sports Illustrated Stadium this season.

Meanwhile, NYRB have won only one of their last six MLS games, drawing three and losing two. Although they remain on the fringes of the top seven in the Eastern Conference, which qualify for the postseason shake-up, they are falling behind the top four or five.

Inter Miami have developed great form lately, having won five of their last six MLS games. They shrugged off their 2025 Club World Cup disappointment by winning three games in a row, before their recent 3-0 loss in Cincinnati.

The Herons still have three games in hand on most of the Eastern Conference. If they win just two of those, they would be only two points behind table-toppers, Philadelphia. Therefore, their season is very much alive. Lionel Messi is currently in great goalscoring form, having scored ten goals in his last six appearances.

Probable lineups for NYRB vs Inter Miami

NYRB Expected Lineup: Coronel; Duncan, Valencia, Nealis, Eile, Donkor, Edelman, Sofo, Forsberg, Carmona, Choupo-Moting, Langoni, Campana

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari; Weigandt, Alba, Falcon, Aviles, Allende, Segovia, Busquets, Cremaschi, Messi, Suarez