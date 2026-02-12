Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for USA vs Latvia & Political Prediction Markets

The spotlight shines on the Men’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics as the USA go head‑to‑head with Latvia on February 12 at 3:10 PM ET. This clash promises high‑intensity action, with star power on both sides and plenty of opportunities for fans and traders to get in on the excitement.

Kalshi transforms everyday questions into tradable contracts, with prices shown in cents to represent probability. For example, if a contract is listed at 60¢, it signals a 60% market‑based expectation that the outcome will occur.

NBA—USA vs Latvia, Feb 12, 3:10 PM ET

The United States enters as a prohibitive favorite, with prices at 95¢ underscoring the talent gap versus Latvia’s roster. USA’s offensive firepower led by multiple NHL stars has shaped expectations for a decisive win, while Latvia’s underdog tag (7¢) reflects its smaller scoring profile and defensive game plan. The spread around ‑2.5 goals suggests that the Americans will control much of this Group C opener.

From a totals perspective, Kalshi’s market is pegged at 6.5 goals, with the Over slightly favored (53¢). That implies a belief that the U.S. attack will generate offense, and even if Latvia struggles to keep pace, it could still find enough space on the counter. Traders seeking alternative angles are also looking at props like anytime scorers for the Americans, where popular names are being priced attractively.

Kalshi Prediction Markets

With Kalshi, the news becomes tradable. Instead of just watching events unfold, you can take positions on them—whether in politics, sports, weather, or culture. Every headline transforms into a market, giving you the chance to turn your perspective into opportunity.

When will DHS be funded again?

Before Mar 1, 2026 (74%)

Before Feb 23, 2026 (40%)

Before Feb 17, 2026 (19%)

Who will successfully take over Warner Brothers?

Netflix (50%)

Paramount (35%)

None before July 2027 (17%)

On Kalshi, every contract that wins pays $1. If you buy in at 40¢—signaling a 40% chance of the event—and the outcome happens, you’ll collect the full $1, earning 60¢ profit before fees.

