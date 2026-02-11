Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for EPL Trading & Political Prediction Markets

New users who sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX will receive $10 in bonuses once they trade $10 worth of contracts. Contracts aren’t limited to just sports or politics at Kalshi, where you can make predictions on nearly anything.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

One exciting option today is a 3:15pm EST Premier League match featuring Sunderland (21¢) and Liverpool (57¢) at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland remain the only unbeaten side at home in the EPL, but they’ll face a tough test from the champions today.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Here’s all it takes for new users to claim the Kalshi promo code:

Either access Kalshi’s website or use the mobile app Begin creating an account by entering all of the requested information Critically, put the promo code GOALMAX in the promotion field Once your account is created and verified, deposit at least $10 Trade $10+ across sports, politics, and culture markets and more Once you’ve traded $10 worth of contracts, you’ll automatically receive the $10 bonus

Please note that this offer is limited to new users (18+) in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

On Kalshi, the cent value you see for a contract represents the probability of a certain event occurring. So, if a sports team is listed as having a 55¢ chance of claiming victory in a particular game, that corresponds to an implied 55% chance that they’ll win.

Sunderland vs Liverpool - 2/11 - 3:15 PM EST

Remarkably, Sunderland (21¢) have gone 12 games at the Stadium of Light without a defeat heading into this 3:15pm EST match against Liverpool (57¢) on Telemundo. That’s the longest streak to open the season by a promoted side for 48 years.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have struggled away from Anfield, with just two away wins since September. The Reds also blew a late lead against Manchester City and fell 2-1. Liverpool have now won only one of their previous seven Premier League matches.

With injuries to right backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, Arne Slot is having to roll out makeshift backlines. That said, both teams have scored in each of Liverpool’s last four matches. Today, you can purchase a contract on both teams to score at 56¢.

Three of those matches have finished with over 2.5 goals (54¢) as Liverpool have only kept three away clean sheets all season. Sunderland are coming off a 3-0 loss on the road at Arsenal, but they haven’t found it difficult to score at the Stadium of Light in 2025-26.

In fact, the Black Cats have been on the scoresheet in 11 of their 12 home matches this season. Striker Brian Brobbey has etched his name on the scoresheet in three of Sunderland’s past six games and has claimed the number nine role.

However, Granit Xhaka will be missing from Sunderland’s midfield, which makes them a weaker side. Still, Liverpool haven’t been anywhere near consistent enough to justify considering buying a contract on the Reds to win by 1.5 or more goals (31¢).

Sunderland, who have managed results against all of the current top three teams in the Premier League at home, are being somewhat disrespected by the implied odds. I’d go with Sunderland to win (21¢) or draw (24¢) today.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

The prediction markets you can use your Kalshi promo code on are incredibly wide-ranging. From sports to politics to pop culture and more, there are countless real-world events to use your prediction skills on. Here are just a few of the markets available on Kalshi:

Where Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Occur?

Rhode Island 69¢

New York 19¢

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another 75¢

Sinners 17¢

Hamnet 7¢

2028 Democratic Nominee for President?

Gavin Newsom 32¢

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 9¢

Kamala Harris 8¢

On all of these markets, you can either purchase “Yes” or “No” contracts on specific events. Let’s say you think One Battle After Another will win the Oscar for Best Picture. If you were to buy one yes contract on the event for 75¢, it would be redeemed for $1 if it wins.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code