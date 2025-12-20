Kalshi is bringing a unique twist to NFL action with its prediction markets, and new users can get started with extra value by using the Kalshi promo code GOAL. Sign up today to receive a $10 bonus and trade on real-world outcomes, including the upcoming NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at 5:00 PM ET.

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents, representing the implied probability of an outcome rather than traditional betting odds. Below are two events you can focus on today:

NFL—Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 20, 5:00 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles (73% chance of victory) open as significant favorites over the Washington Commanders for their NFC East clash (total set around 44.5 points) as the market leans toward Philly’s more complete roster and playoff positioning.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts brings his dual-threat impact, efficient passing, and eight rushing TDs into the matchup, while dynamic playmakers like A.J. Brown are poised to exploit Washington’s struggling secondary; Brown has routinely produced big yardage against this defense and is a key factor in Eagles scoring projections.

Philadelphia’s defense, spearheaded by standout performers like Quinyon Mitchell, has limited opposing passing games and helps justify the Eagles’ odds advantage.

On the Commanders’ side, injuries have dramatically reshaped their offensive outlook, with Jayden Daniels ruled out for the season and Marcus Mariota starting under center, reducing Washington’s ceiling and contributing to the underdog pricing.

Young contributors such as Ben Sinnott and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt could still make noise, but consistency remains a question.

Overall, an Eagles win with a solid margin is more than likely in this divisional showdown, given both their current form and roster health.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Dec. 20, 2025, 7:00 PM ET

The Philadelphia 76ers open as favorites (61% on Kalshi) against the Dallas Mavericks in their showdown at Xfinity Mobile Arena, reflecting Philadelphia’s stronger recent form and home-court edge, with the total points line projecting a moderately high-scoring affair.

The 76ers lean on star guard Tyrese Maxey, who is among the league’s leading scorers and playmakers this season, and big man Joel Embiid, whose interior presence anchors both offense and defense, while rookie VJ Edgecombe has emerged as a dynamic secondary contributor. Philadelphia’s balanced scoring and solid rebound margins help justify the favorite tag.

Dallas counters with explosive rookie Cooper Flagg, fresh off several standout performances, alongside consistent scoring from Anthony Davis and key role players like P.J. Washington, giving Dallas pop on both ends.

The matchup pits the 76ers’ physical half-court attack and interior strength against Dallas’s rising young talent and up-tempo scoring, setting up an intriguing stylistic contrast that should keep you engaged through all four quarters.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, prediction markets on Kalshi cover categories such as politics, economics, weather, mentions, and more. Here are some available markets:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Above 65 (96%)

Above 67 (78%)

Above 70 (23%)

Will Americans receive tariff stimulus checks?

Before July (53%)

Before 2027(50%)

House passes bill to extend ACA premium tax credits?

Before Feb 2026 (58%)

Before 2027 (75%)

Who will be the first to leave the Trump Cabinet?

Susie Wiles (11%)

Kristi Noem (29%)

Who will be the next permanent Head Coach of the Michigan Football Team?

Kenny Dillingham (23%)

Kyle Whittingham (18%)

You can buy a “yes” or “no” contract on each outcome. The listed percentage roughly represents the implied probability (price in cents), and each contract pays $1 if the event happens, yielding profit per contract (minus fees). Multiple contracts can be purchased across different markets, providing diversified exposure to political, economic, sports, crypto, and weather outcomes.

Pro Tip: Kalshi’s event calendar and trending sections help you discover active markets across categories so you can trade what interests you most.

