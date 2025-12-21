Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NFL & Prediction Markets

Score a $10 Bonus with Kalshi! Use the promo code GOAL to jump into NFL prediction markets and trade on real-world outcomes, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

The Kalshi promo code is simple to use, even for first-time users exploring prediction markets. Follow the steps below to unlock your $10 bonus:

Visit the Kalshi Website or App – Go to the Kalshi website or open the Kalshi mobile app. Sign Up for a New Account – Click on “Sign Up” and fill in your details (name, email, password, etc.). Enter the Promo Code – During registration, locate the “Promo Code” field and enter GOAL. Complete Registration – Finish creating your account and verify your email if required. Make your first deposit. Start Trading – Buy contracts on any market of your choice, be it sports or politics, up to $100. will be credited to your account automatically. Receive Your Bonus – $10 in bonus funds will be credited to you. Use your bonus to trade on NFL, NBA, or other prediction markets offered on Kalshi.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents, representing the implied probability of an outcome rather than traditional betting odds. This allows you to trade based on the likelihood of an event occurring, providing a unique, market-driven approach to sports and event prediction.

Below are two events you can focus on today:

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans, Dec. 21, 1:00 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs (60% chance of victory) travel to face the Tennessee Titans. They enter as s 3.5-point favorites with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center after Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during the Chiefs' loss to the Chargers, a devastating blow that also eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention for the first time in Mahomes' career.

Minshew will be making his first start for the Chiefs after throwing a costly interception in relief last week, and he'll need to manage the game efficiently against a Titans defense that's been vulnerable all season.

The total is set at 38.5, reflecting lower expectations for offensive fireworks without Mahomes orchestrating the attack, though Kansas City's defense should keep them competitive as they look to salvage some dignity from a season that's spiraled into disaster.

This matchup takes on added significance as both teams evaluate their futures: the Chiefs begin life without their franchise quarterback, and the Titans continue their rebuild.

NBA—Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks, Dec. 21, 3:30 PM ET

The Chicago Bulls visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in what should be a tightly contested Eastern Conference matchup, with the Hawks installed as 5.5-point home favorites.

Trae Young continues to orchestrate Atlanta's offense with his elite playmaking and scoring ability, while Jalen Johnson has emerged as a versatile force on both ends of the floor, giving the Hawks a dynamic one-two punch that's proven difficult for opposing defenses to contain.

The Bulls counter with Josh Giddey’s playmaking and Nikola Vucevic's steady inside-outside game, but they'll need to tighten up defensively against a Hawks team that's averaging over 116 points per game and ranks among the league's top assist leaders.

The total is set at 238.5, reflecting expectations of an uptempo affair between two teams that prefer to push the pace and live beyond the arc, with both squads ranking in the top half of the league in three-point attempts.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi covers categories such as economics, entertainment, politics, and more. Here are some available markets:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Above 65 (96%)

Above 67 (78%)

Above 70 (23%)

December 2025 CPI Combo: CPI & CPI (YoY)?

CPI: Above 0%, YoYCPI: Above 2.7% (50%)

CPI: Above 0.1%, YoYCPI: Above 2.9% (11%)

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Hassett (52%)

Kevin Warsh (27%)

Christopher Waller (16%)

Will Bitcoin cross $100k again this year?

Yes (11%)

No (89%)

Who will be the next permanent Head Coach of the Michigan Football Team?

Kenny Dillingham (23%)

Kyle Whittingham (18%)

On Kalshi, you can buy multiple “Yes” or “No” contracts for each outcome. The price in cents represents the implied probability of the event, and each contract pays $1 if it occurs, yielding a profit per contract (minus fees).

Pro Tip: Explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find active markets that match your interests.

Note: Prices and probabilities fluctuate in real time, so check Kalshi’s live markets for the most up-to-date information.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

