Jets vs Patriots Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Thursday Night Football - Nov 13th

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have been on a tear ahead of their Thursday Night Football meeting with the Jets. The Patriots (-11.5) will look to make it eight straight wins when they face their divisional rivals at Gillette Stadium tonight.

Jets vs Patriots Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 11/13

Tyler Johnson Anytime TD Scorer @ +500

Drake Maye Under 28.5 Passing Attempts @ -102

Patriots -11.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts NFL betting promo breakdown for the major US betting sites

Play with the best sports betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Jets vs Patriots Odds

Spread: Patriots -11.5 (-110)

Patriots -11.5 (-110) Moneyline: Jets (+500), Patriots (-700)

Jets (+500), Patriots (-700) Total: O/U 43.5 (-110)

Jets vs Patriots Picks

Johnson to be Focal Point for Jets - Tyler Johnson Anytime TD Scorer (+500)

New York Jets wide receiver Garret Wilson missed Weeks 7 and 8 with a knee injury that he re-aggravated in Sunday’s 27-20 win against the Browns. Wilson didn’t return to the game and is highly doubtful to play tonight.

While Wilson missed two games, Tyler Johnson filled in admirably. Johnson picked up 124 yards and a touchdown while Wilson was out. Wilson’s understudy could be a focal point of the Jets’ passing game today.

As the Patriots allow just 3.8 yards per carry, expect Aaron Glenn’s Jets to air it out. I like +500 odds to score for a guy who has produced when called upon this season. Take a punt on Johnson to score in primetime tonight.

Jets vs Patriots Prediction 1: Tyler Johnson Anytime TD Scorer @ +500

Lighter Load for Maye - Drake Maye Under 28.5 Passing Attempts (-102)

This is the most points (11.5) the New England Patriots have been favored to win by in any game so far this season. The Patriots have already played four teams with, at most, two wins this season, and Drake Maye has thrown 26 passes or fewer in three of those four games.

On the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak, Maye has averaged just 25.7 passing attempts per game. Also, in the three games that the Patriots have won by a margin of ten points or more this season, the MVP candidate has only thrown an average of 21.3 passes per game.

If the Patriots blow out the Jets tonight, which is quite possible, don’t expect Maye to get anywhere near 29 pass attempts. So, I’d take Drake Maye under 28.5 passing attempts at -105 odds.

Jets vs Patriots Prediction 2: Drake Maye Under 28.5 Passing Attempts @ -105

Pick the Pats - Patriots -11.5 (-110)

It has been quite a busy week for the New York Jets. They traded away two of their best defensive players, CB Sauce Gardner and DL Quinnen Williams, picked up a second straight win, and lost WR Garret Wilson to an injury.

The Jets have won two straight games, but they’ve come against teams with 5-13 combined records. New England has covered the spread in six of its last seven games and just picked up a 28-23 road win against a presumptive playoff team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tonight, the Jets will need to air it out to have a chance, but they average the fewest passing yards per game in the league and have a shaky QB situation. Patriots QB Drake Maye has been superb this season, and the Jets, with a depleted defense, will likely have no answer for him.

The only other two times the Jets played teams with top ten offenses in yards per play this season, they lost 30-10 to the Bills and 37-22 to the Cowboys. Go with Patriots -11.5.

Jets vs Patriots Prediction 3: Patriots -11.5 @ -110

Jets vs Patriots Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Address: 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035

1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

After trading away two of their best defensive players and losing WR Garret Wilson to another knee injury, the 2-7 New York Jets could struggle tonight against an 8-2 New England Patriots team on a seven-game winning streak.