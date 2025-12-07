Make use of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and bet for the first ten days your account is open to get up to $2000 in FanCash. Kick things off by wagering on a Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears rivalry game at 4:25pm EST.

First, London sides meet in the Premier League as Fulham (+160) host Crystal Palace (+175) at 11:30am EST. The Los Angeles Lakers will also head to the Wells Fargo Center for an NBA regular-season game against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30pm EST.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The steps below lay out how you can receive up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Open to new users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Click through to Fanatics Sportsbook and scan the QR code to download the app Then, put in the promo code GOALBONUS while creating an account The same day, fund your account, apply the promotion to your betslip, and risk $1+ on a market with -500 odds, or longer Only one bet qualifies each day, but you can use this offer for the first ten days your account is open After ten days pass, you’ll get your risk amounts back in FanCash, up to $200, for every bet that qualifies and settles as a loss Use FanCash as bonus bets, but be aware that it will expire after one week, and you cannot withdraw it for cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

A Chicago Bears (9-3) victory at Lambeau Field at 4:25pm EST against the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) would extend their winning streak to six games. However, the Packers, who are 3-7 ATS in their last ten games, come in as 6.5-point favorites for this game on FOX.

I recommend taking Bears +6.5 here, at -105 odds. The Bears have won their last three road games and just took down the Eagles 24-15 in Philadelphia.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Bears are faultless, as they give up the third-most rushing yards per opponent carry (5.2). Bet on Packers RB Josh Jacobs to gain over 80+ rushing yards (-105).

In an 11:30am EST London Derby, Fulham (+160) clash with Crystal Palace (+175) at Craven Cottage (USA Network). You’d have to go back to 2005 to find Fulham’s most recent home victory over Palace.

Since then, Palace, who have won each of their last three EPL road matches, are 4-3-0 at Craven Cottage. Oliver Glasner’s Palace have also kept five clean sheets in their previous six Premier League fixtures.

Chances are they’ll avoid defeat here and keep Fulham at bay. Go with Palace to win or draw and under 2.5 goals at +125 SGP odds.

Then, at 7:30pm EST, the Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5?) take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Luka Doncic is unlikely to play for LA, but the Lakers’ offense can still score in bunches with LeBron James (O/U 6.5 assists) facilitating and Austin Reaves (O/U 22.5 points) as the primary scorer.

The total has gone over in each of the Lakers’ last six games OR five of the Lakers’ last six games. I’m betting on over 235.5 points (-110) and the Lakers’ moneyline (-170), as the 76ers have won only two of their last seven home games.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

