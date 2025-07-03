Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for MLS and Women's Euros

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with MLS action and Women's Euros on the way today.

Fanatics Sportsbook's latest promo code offers $250 in sports gambling bonuses ahead of today's soccer around the world, including the 2025 Women's Euros, and MLS at Yankee Stadium.

Italy's short odds to trip Belgium in the UEFA Women's European Championship may repel bettors like a shot against Briana Scurry, considering that Belgium scored a clean-sheet win the last time those opponents met up in the Euros. However, there could be a set of lopsided odds to captivate gamblers even more in prime time, as the sputtering Pigeons take on the Reds in MLS action.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Soccer's betting enthusiasts from the legal sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 registration bonus by putting just $50 in any Fanatics market.

To score the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The new user will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics can help you win bets on today's afternoon and evening kickoffs in The Beautiful Game, such as Major League Soccer's single feature in the Big Apple.

One of the pitfalls of betting on women's sports is to assume that national teams are of equal strength across genders, for instance Canada - or China - in men's and women's basketball. The notable thing about Group B of this summer's Women's Euro is that in the era of struggling Italian men's national teams, the prospect of Spain dominating a group of Italy, Belgium, and Portugal is a fit either way.

Italy meets Belgium in Round 1 at noon Eastern Time. Belgium was embarrassed 5-0 by England's struggling women's side in the Women's Nations League. It's still hard for bookmakers or clients to let go of Belgium's great 1-0 result three years ago, in the teams' last Women's Euro contest. The betting odds at Fanatics favor Italy (-130), but not by as much as the day's next favorite.

Reigning world champion Spain meets Portugal in today's Group Stage match to follow, available to view on Fox Sports 1 at 3 p.m. EST. Spain can boast of (-1150) Fanatics odds to take three points. La Roja forward Mariona Caldentey is getting a lot of prop betting action to bag, reflective of her "water under the bridge" attitude in the national team following the strife and strange triumph of 2022. Caldentey's linemate Clàudia Pina has identical Fanatics betting odds to score on Portugal.

Prime-time viewers will bet on Major League Soccer's single feature when Toronto F.C. visits New York City F.C. at 7 p.m. EST. New York City is a chintzy (-210) pick to win, compared to just (+500) betting odds on Toronto to claim three points. Apple TV has the broadcast from Yankee Stadium.

If New York's thin odds remain at the same prices in pregame tonight, it's because speculators have shrugged off the last MLS round as a fluke. NYCFC's Pigeons flew north to Montreal only to be embarrassed 1-0 by a team that's barely on the level of MLS Next Pro clubs. Toronto F.C. manufactured a stunning 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers on the same Saturday.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses

