Kurt Boyer

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 for USMNT vs Guatemala

Fanatics sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with USA facing Guatemala in the Gold Cup semi-finals tonight at 7:00pm EDT.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a new promo code that offers clients $250 in a sign-up bonus from depositing and wagering only $50. Use house cash to pick winners from today's slate of national team soccer.

The United States and Mexico men's teams and Iceland's women's team have something in common. Iceland is fortunate to have drawn in the pedestrian Group A at the 2025 Women's Euro, while the Stars & Stripes and El Tricolor can benefit from a beatable field in the Gold Cup semis. Which national teams will take advantage, and who will lament missed chances after tonight?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

Scoring the sign-up offer is as easy as following these steps:

  1. Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL
  2. Confirm your registration details
  3. Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions
  4. Deposit a sum of $10 and make a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days
  5. Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed
  6. The bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete
  7. Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternative offer, just follow these steps:

  1. Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website.
  2. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
  3. Input the details of your personal profile.
  4. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions.
  5. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account
  6. Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.
  7. Following the 10-day window listed above, newly registered users' qualifying wagers settled for betting losses will be credited as sportsbook bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total maximum of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. For instance, if you have made a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus offer can be used to gamble on a host of national-team soccer today, including host Switzerland in the Women's Euros prior to the Gold Cup semi-final round in the United States.

Today's the opening day of the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, for which soccer bettors will find tighter odds than those handicapped on the Gold Cup and other international events in early July. The debut match featured Iceland as a slim (-125) Fanatics favorite over Finland, opponents who haven't had a truly meaningful match in about 15 years. FOX has the call from Thun, Switzerland at noon EST.

Women's Euro host Switzerland is an underdog in Round 1. FOX's follow-up at 3 p.m. Eastern Time features Norway as a (+105) Fanatics pick to earn three points, thanks to Norway helping to pour coal oil in Switzerland's chocolate with two victories over the Swiss in the 2025 Nations League.

Manchester United forward Elisabeth Terland has (+115) odds to score against Switzerland today, though the less well-known Ada Hegerberg's young legs lead the prop betting market at (+105).

The United States and Mexico were ridiculed for sending second-choice lineups into the 2025 Gold Cup. But as of this midweek, the Stars & Stripes joins El Tricolor in having a garden path to a potential rivalry game in the finals. Team USA will face Guatemala, as a (-410) moneyline favorite to win without penalties in the semis on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. EST.

The Gold Cup's bracket chaos can be blamed on the tourney's new rules, in which only 90 minutes of elimination soccer is played prior to a penalty-kick shootout. Every quarter-final match featured a penalty tiebreaker but for Mexico's nice 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, helping El Tricolor match the USA with (-410) Fanatics odds to defeat Honduras in Fox Sports 1's encore at 9 p.m. Eastern. Wolverhampton and Fulham celebrity Raul Jiménez has (-105) odds to score in the semis.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code

Frequently asked questions

Fanatics Sportsbook offers three new customer sign-up promotions. These include: Bet $50 Get $250, Bet $30 Get $300, or Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets, depending on your location. No promo code is needed — simply sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying wager.

To get $300 in Bonus Bets, you must bet $30 as a new user in an eligible state. This offer is currently available in MI, NJ, and PA. You’ll receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for three days after placing a $10+ wager at odds of -500 or longer.

You can access up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets after registering and wagering. Available in most states where Fanatics operates, this offer returns your stake as Bonus Bets (up to $100/day) if your qualifying wager loses, for 10 straight days after signup.

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook has several ongoing promotions for existing users. These include accumulator boosts, featured odds boosts, and event-specific specials across the NBA, soccer, and more — all visible via the app or promotions tab.

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook offers a dedicated app for iOS and Android users. It’s fast, user-friendly, and allows you to sign up, bet, claim bonuses, and withdraw your winnings with ease. The sign-up offers are fully compatible with the app.

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses typically expire 7 days after issue. Make sure to use your Bonus Bets within the valid period. Expired bonuses cannot be reactivated, so it’s best to check your promotions tab and use them early.

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook often runs refer-a-friend promotions. While the availability can vary, existing users may receive rewards when a referred friend signs up and meets qualifying betting conditions. Check your account for details.

Fanatics Sportsbook is legal in over 20 US states. These include AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY — though not all promos are available in every state.