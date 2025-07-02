Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 for USMNT vs Guatemala

Fanatics sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with USA facing Guatemala in the Gold Cup semi-finals tonight at 7:00pm EDT.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a new promo code that offers clients $250 in a sign-up bonus from depositing and wagering only $50. Use house cash to pick winners from today's slate of national team soccer.

The United States and Mexico men's teams and Iceland's women's team have something in common. Iceland is fortunate to have drawn in the pedestrian Group A at the 2025 Women's Euro, while the Stars & Stripes and El Tricolor can benefit from a beatable field in the Gold Cup semis. Which national teams will take advantage, and who will lament missed chances after tonight?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

Scoring the sign-up offer is as easy as following these steps:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a sum of $10 and make a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed The bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternative offer, just follow these steps:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window listed above, newly registered users' qualifying wagers settled for betting losses will be credited as sportsbook bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total maximum of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. For instance, if you have made a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus offer can be used to gamble on a host of national-team soccer today, including host Switzerland in the Women's Euros prior to the Gold Cup semi-final round in the United States.

Today's the opening day of the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, for which soccer bettors will find tighter odds than those handicapped on the Gold Cup and other international events in early July. The debut match featured Iceland as a slim (-125) Fanatics favorite over Finland, opponents who haven't had a truly meaningful match in about 15 years. FOX has the call from Thun, Switzerland at noon EST.

Women's Euro host Switzerland is an underdog in Round 1. FOX's follow-up at 3 p.m. Eastern Time features Norway as a (+105) Fanatics pick to earn three points, thanks to Norway helping to pour coal oil in Switzerland's chocolate with two victories over the Swiss in the 2025 Nations League.

Manchester United forward Elisabeth Terland has (+115) odds to score against Switzerland today, though the less well-known Ada Hegerberg's young legs lead the prop betting market at (+105).

The United States and Mexico were ridiculed for sending second-choice lineups into the 2025 Gold Cup. But as of this midweek, the Stars & Stripes joins El Tricolor in having a garden path to a potential rivalry game in the finals. Team USA will face Guatemala, as a (-410) moneyline favorite to win without penalties in the semis on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. EST.

The Gold Cup's bracket chaos can be blamed on the tourney's new rules, in which only 90 minutes of elimination soccer is played prior to a penalty-kick shootout. Every quarter-final match featured a penalty tiebreaker but for Mexico's nice 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, helping El Tricolor match the USA with (-410) Fanatics odds to defeat Honduras in Fox Sports 1's encore at 9 p.m. Eastern. Wolverhampton and Fulham celebrity Raul Jiménez has (-105) odds to score in the semis.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

