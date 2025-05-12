Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Blades vs Robins & Knicks vs Celtics!

Fanatics Promo offers bettors $250 in bonuses, ahead of Today's NBA Playoffs, featuring Knicks-Celtics, Game 4.

If the lopsided aggregate score of today's Championship action leads to bored viewers, there's plenty of alternate thrills on the pitch. Meanwhile, stay tuned for outstanding NBA matchups tonight.

Serie A hosts a pair of enormously consequential soccer bouts today, when Venezia tries to survive on Italy's top level for another season, followed by Roma's five-month streak getting put to the test.

Legal sportsbook bettors in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV

Utilize these steps to get your Fanatics promo code offer:

Click to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 and a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days The new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

The Fanatics bonus code can be used to wager on a variety of European soccer this afternoon, followed by a duo of intense Game 4 clashes in the NBA's conference semifinal playoffs.

Serie A seems to have been hosting so many insignificant matches vis-a-vis the league's table, it was poised to be an entire spring of "Crystal Palace versus Wolves on Matchday 36." But the Italian brand has broken out of that mold as of today, with kickoffs at Venezia and Atalanta that could tell the tale when it comes to not one, not two, but four teams' fates in qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.

Visiting Fiorentina is a tight favorite to defeat Venezia at 12:30 p.m. EST on Paramount. The close betting handles represent Fiorentina's outside shot at continental qualification with a late winning streak, but at the same time, Venezia's competitive Fanatics odds reflect a team with a glorious chance to avoid relegation that rides on three pressure-packed performances going forward.

Atalanta is a coin-flip wager to defeat Roma in 90+ minutes in Paramount's follow-up event at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. That's another Fanatics Sportsbook trend that isn't uncommon, considering that The Goddess is hosting the date against a team with a lesser point total on the year, even if "Roma" has shown up on every ESPN scoreboard wheel every day for the past 15 years. What's notable is Roma has an invincible streak going since December in league play, one that you'd imagine only Napoli's or Inter's side would be favored to break. Both opponents are still in play for top-four.

Today's English Championship's semi-final odds dare speculators to forget recent history - very recent history, in fact - in Europe's soccer outcomes. Fanatics Sportsbook has taken full note of Sheffield's stunning 3-0 aggregate lead over today's opponent Bristol City, following London and Las Vegas' consensus in giving the Blades a "yawner" (-110) moneyline to win again. Those odds could potentially mislead bettors into thinking Sheffield won't play to preserve its lead.

If the Blades watch soccer on their off days, they might be scared into attacking with less numbers than Team Finland in an IIHF game during their back leg with Bristol today. There have been so many incredible outcomes in this spring's two-legged playoff ties that no one thought possible, from Man United's comeback against Lyon in Europa League, to Inter's surreal 7-6 win over Barca. It could happen again in the wild, wooly world of Championship teams trying to promote.

Paramount has the call from Bramall Lane at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Should the hungry vibe of Blades supporters clash with the team's characteristic urge to protect a lead, the visiting Robins could seize their one-and-only chance to come back against a Sheffield team torn between emotion and science.

There isn't much science behind the odds on NBA playoff games this evening. The betting underdogs are leading in several series, while favorites either win easily or collapse into rubbish. Tonight's early game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks carries a (-6.5) edge on the spread favoring Boston, though New York has a 2-1 lead, and also the series' most effective frontcourt cager in Karl-Anthony Towns. ESPN's network will run a simulcast of Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Warriors are missing Stephen Curry to injury while trying not to fall behind 3-1 following Game 4 on ESPN tonight, set to begin at 10 p.m. EST. But the Fanatics Sportsbook odds are tighter than when the series began in some ways, thanks to the 5-point underdog Warriors making a brave effort to prevail with a new lineup in Game 3. Tonight's totals betting line is a scant O/U (200) points.

