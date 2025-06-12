Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for UEFA Euros & MLS

Fanatics Sportsbook offers players $250 in bonuses, with U21 Euros and MLS action set to take over today.

Legal soccer gamblers in the USA can claim $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses ahead of today's featured soccer action across continents, including a prime-time MLS kickoff in New York City.

The international soccer slate isn't taking the rest of this week off. It's just having a youth movement. Scroll ahead for the odds and matchups in 2025's Group Stage of the U21 European Championship.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Onboarding sign-ups from the legal U.S. sportsbook states of AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook betting line.

To receive the sign-up bonus offer, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and submit your confirmed sign-up details Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Sign-ups will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Your bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for losses are credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Your bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook provides a boosted legal stake for betting on today's football across oceans and continents, starting with a sentimental U21 Euros match at midday.

The U21 Euros are underway with 16 junior national teams in Group Stage. Fanatics odds show that at the very least, the matches provide bettors chances to pick from tighter moneyline odds than the disparate groups of many senior men's brackets for 2025 World Cup qualifications.

Today's U21 match at noon EST is the debut of yet another brave Ukraine soccer lineup that will get warm ovations from Denmark's supporters in a road game. The Danes are Fanatics moneyline favorites at (+135) versus (+190) odds on Ukraine for a match available to view on ViX.

ViX will follow up with three matches at 3 p.m. EST. England goes to Czechia as a (-209) moneyline wager in each side's Group B opener. England has nine youngsters leading the prop bets to score. Strikers from other matches like Netherlands-Finland and Germany-Slovakia are competing with each other for limited bets placed, with the exception of Nick Woltemade of Germany at (-175).

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer is taking advantage of North America 2026's auto-qualifying host teams to sneak-in a few additional rounds of club play, secure in the knowledge that very few MLS stars have been busy with CONCACAF national teams like Barbados or St. Kitts and Nevis. The Pigeons of New York City F.C. play host to Atlanta United tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, broadcast on Apple TV. New York City is a booming (-110) pick to prevail in 90+ minutes.

Mysteries abound in the player-prop odds for New York City versus Atlanta, as some speculators at Fanatics seem to be predicting returns from injury absences, and trying to score bargain picks on cogs who weren't active in the lineup 10 days ago. Malachi Jones is among the strikers missing from New York City's lineup in recent days, for instance, but he's got shorter odds to score than Hannes Wolf, whose (+300) line to bag belies a critical brace scored against Nashville SC on May 31.

Atlanta United has sunk down the Eastern Conference table again with a 4-5-8 record. However, the pricey odds on an NYCFC-Atlanta outcome of Over (2.5) reflect how the Five Stripes always seem to contribute to a final goal tally, somehow, no matter how undermanned a nicked lineup might be.

Atlanta's most popular prop bets are less manipulated by sneaky sharks looking for lineup changes tonight. Emmanuel Latte Lath boasts the visiting Five Stripes' shortest (+175) odds to score at least once. New York City F.C.'s Alonso Martinez leads Anytime Goalscorer bets with a (-110) market.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

