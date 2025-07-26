Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with the MLS featuring tongith with the Union vs the Rapids set for 7:30pm ET (07/26).

Fanatics Sportsbook's latest promo code offers $250 in sportsbook stake bonuses ahead of this evening's Major League Soccer match between the Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids.

The Philadelphia Union is vying for an MLS Supporters Shield trophy. Last round brought a red card booking and only a 1-1 draw at Houston. Can Philly bounce back to take three points from Colorado?

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by staking just $50 on any available odds.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify all of your registration details Review and agree to Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The fanatically-useful bonus code from Fanatics Sportsbook is a path to winning house-money bets on today's twilight tussle of MLS opponents, the Philadelphia Union and the visiting Colorado Rapids.

Philadelphia won't be joining a host of east-coast Major League Soccer teams competing in the Leagues Cup this year. What could be a bummer for continental soccer fans is a blessing for a team that needs training time with the lineup all together again. The Philadelphia Union has got a chance to retake the Eastern Conference lead by paying off (-175) odds to beat the Colorado Rapids tonight.

Apple TV carries the Philadelphia-Colorado contest at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tai Baribo of the Philadelphia Union scored the winning goal in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, helping the Israeli striker to pricey (-115) odds to score at least once in the match. However, the Colorado Rapids have shown far better form in midsummer than at any other point this campaign, scoring 10 goals in just five appearances while putting a 3-0 upset defeat of the Vancouver Whitecaps on record.

Philadelphia's late red card in the last round against Houston, drawn by the young back-liner Francis Westfield, hasn't done much to affect the Union's moneyline odds to beat the Rapids. However, the scenario hasn't done anything to slow the Colorado game's high-side totals betting at O/U (3).

In tonight's Western Conference action, third-place Minnesota United draws a strangely cheap (+160) moneyline to beat St. Louis CITY in a road game, even though the host Archies could easily finish with the worst record in MLS this season. Minnesota United has a terrific reputation on home grounds, but the jury is out on the club's road form following a summer by the Great Lakes.

Kelvin Yeboah of Minnesota United is a (+135) player-prop bet to score his eighth goal of the season in St. Louis, next to balanced odds on O/U (3) goals in the contest on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. EST.

