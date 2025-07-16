Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1,000 in no sweat bets, with Cinncinnati facing Inter Miami and Messi tonight at 7:30pm ET (07/16).

A confrontation between two of the best teams in the MLS has the soccer world’s attention on Wednesday. Fanatics is feeling both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Norway vs. Italy in the Women’s Euro quarter-finals, while MLS powers Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati face off in a key league match.

Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The MLS has a potential playoff preview on Wednesday on its schedule.

FC Cincinnati has a 13-3-6 record that has them in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind first-place Philadelphia.

Inter Miami is in fifth place in the East, just four points behind Cincinnati and on a five-game winning streak.

As the world knows, Inter Miami is the home of superstar Lionel Messi, who leads the MLS with 16 goals. Other players to watch for Inter Miami include high-scoring forward Luis Suárez, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, who orchestrates the attack.

Cincinnati counters with attacking midfielder Evander, the squad’s leading scorer with 13 goals, tied for third in league scoring. Watch also for forward Kévin Denkey, who has 12 goals, and midfielder Pavel Bucha, a playmaker who also has some scoring instincts.

Oddsmakers have installed Cincinnati as a +125 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the MLS Season Pass service bringing you the action.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--