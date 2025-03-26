Fanatics bonus code: Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets on any sport

LeBron James' is back for the Lakers as they take on the Pacers in today's standout game in the NBA.

LeBron James is back from injury in time to help the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers in a key playoff picture matchup while, in New York City, the Los Angeles Clippers go up against the New York Knicks in what should be a barn-burner.

What are the top things to watch out for in today's NBA games?

LeBron James is back, and the Lake Show now gets to reunite its two major stars in James and Luka Dončić.

The Lakers are 3-7 in their last ten games, which showed their struggle without James, the NBA”s all-time leading scorer, in the lineup. Forward Rai Hachimura also returned to the Lakers after a month off with a knee injury. He’s a power forward averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game.

The question now is whether the team can gel in the regular season’s few games remaining. Before James got injured, the Lakers were just beginning to make magic with Dončic, the huge trade acquisition averaging 28.6 ppg and 7 rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers are currently sitting as a fourth seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, and they are 7-3 in the last ten games. Tyrese Haliburton, who contributes 18.5 ppg, is the engine that drives his team. He’s backed by tough center Myles Turner and power forward Pascal Siakam.

Despite LA's star power, the Pacers are favorites at -158.

On the East Coast, the New York Knicks hope they can gut out a win in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks is 4-6 in its last ten games after losing all-star point guard and clutch shooter Brunson to an ankle sprain, and backup Mike McBride has also been out of the lineup. That leaves Cam Payne running the team, backed by all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is scoring at 23.1 ppg.

For the Clippers, guard James Harden averages 8.7 assists and sets up forward Norman Powell (22.7 ppg) and Kawhi Leonard (19.0).

The Clippers beat the Knicks earlier this month at home, but should have a tougher time at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will start as slight favorites, given the home court, and don’t expect any major line moves barring a major injury surprise.

