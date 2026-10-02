DraftKings Predictions Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonuses this October 2026

TL;DR - DraftKings Predictions Promo Code DraftKings Predictions Promo Code - Verified: October 2026

The DraftKings Predictions promo code is for new DraftKings Customers, looking to claim $150 (Paid over 14 days)* in bonuses to kickstart their trading.

Available in: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

This offer is for customers 18+ only, residing in an eligible state. Full T&C's Apply.

Presented by DraftKings

DraftKings Predictions Promo Code

DraftKings Predictions pushes a simple welcome deal: spend $5 and get $150 in Predictions Dollars (paid over 14 days). No code hunting needed. Sign up, verify, and make a qualifying $5 trade in an eligible state, and the bonus hits 14 days after clicking to claim.

✅DraftKings Predictions Promo Code No Code Needed! 💰DraftKings Predictions Welcome Offer Trade $5 Get $150 in Prediction Dollars 🌎Eligible States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY 📝Terms And Conditions Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK. 🕰️Last Verified October 2026

While it’s framed like a promo code offer, there’s nothing to enter. Everything comes down to meeting new customer and location requirements.

How to Use the DraftKings Predictions promo code

DraftKings Predictions’ welcome bonus has never been easier to claim, taking new customers just a few minutes from signing up, trading $5+, to seeing $50 Predictions Dollars appear in their account. For those who wish to claim the “Spend $5, get $150 in Predictions Dollars (Paid over 14 days)*” sign‑up offer, available in most legal DraftKings Predictions states, use the following steps:

Go to DraftKings Predictions via one of the secure links on this page. Click “Join” or “Register” in the top‑right corner of the site. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth, home address, and any other requested personal details. Create a strong username and password, and agree to the platform’s terms and conditions. Complete identity verification (usually via SSN or other approved documentation) when prompted. Once your account is confirmed and you are located in an available state, fund your account with $5+ and spend at least $5 on eligible DraftKings Predictions contracts. Markets vary by location.

After meeting the $5 requirement as a new user, $150 in non‑withdrawable Predictions Dollars will be credited to your account over 14 days.

Make sure to check any expiry dates for your Predictions Dollars and confirm that you are at least the minimum eligible age in your state so you don’t miss out on the full value of the offer.

What is DraftKings Predictions?

DraftKings Predictions is a standalone, federally regulated event‑contract platform that lets eligible customers trade on real‑world outcomes in sports, finance, and other areas. Instead of placing wagers, you buy and sell outcome‑based contracts, with prices showing the market’s implied probability at any moment.

The app and web experience connect customers to event‑contract markets overseen at the federal level, and depending on your location covers game results, player milestones, economic indicators, and headline news. You can open and close positions as prices move instead of just waiting on a final score.

In practice, DraftKings Predictions looks and navigates a lot like other DraftKings apps, so sports fans feel at home quickly and many events are familiar.

How does DraftKings Predictions Work

DraftKings Predictions is part of a new wave of regulated prediction‑market platforms that let you trade on real‑world outcomes, including elections and political events.

On DraftKings Predictions, you can buy and sell contracts tied to outcomes like election winners, legislative decisions, macroeconomic releases, and other high‑profile public events, varying by location. Each contract’s price reflects the market’s implied probability at that moment, adjusting as news, data, and sentiment evolve.

Because prices move in real time, these markets can complement or challenge traditional polling by offering a constantly updated view of expectations. For traders, business owners, and analysts, those implied probabilities are useful for scenario planning and risk management—so long as they’re seen as one informed input, not a guarantee.

DraftKings Predictions promo T&Cs

DraftKings Predictions’ welcome bonus comes with a few key terms and conditions that new DraftKings customers should understand before trying to claim the offer. These rules cover who is eligible, where the promotion is available, and how the $200 in Predictions Dollars can be used on the platform.

The welcome offer is available to new DraftKings customers only and is limited to one bonus per person.

You must be at least 18+.

The promotion is only accessible in states where DraftKings Predictions is available; customers in excluded states will not qualify.

To unlock the bonus, new DraftKings customers must deposit $5+ and spend at least $5 on eligible prediction contracts after registering and verifying their account.

The $150 in Predictions Dollars (paid over 14 days) is non‑withdrawable platform currency and must be used in accordance with DraftKings Predictions’ promotional rules, including any time limits or usage restrictions.

Additional terms, including state‑specific conditions and limitations, apply as outlined in the official DraftKings Predictions promotional documentation.

*Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

Terms and Conditions Details New Customers Only 21+ in eligible states Minimum Deposit $10 Operator Platforms/Apps Website, iOS & Android Expert Analysis By Cody Stelluto

DraftKings Predictions vs Sportsbooks

DraftKings Predictions is built around financial‑style event contracts that go beyond sports, covering legislative, economic, and other real‑world outcomes. A traditional sportsbook mostly sticks to entertainment events like games and matches and relies on state‑by‑state betting licenses instead of an event‑contract framework.

Predictions runs under a federal event‑contract framework with CFTC oversight through a registered DraftKings entity, giving its markets a different regulatory backbone than DraftKings Sportsbook.

The DraftKings Sports & Casino app is streamlined and approachable for both experienced traders and newcomers, with clear categories and straightforward flows for browsing and managing positions.

DraftKings also builds in responsible‑trading tools—deposit limits, cooling‑off options, and educational content—to help customers understand contracts and manage risk. For eligible traders, the big appeal is turning views on sports, politics, or economic events into real‑time positions, using implied probabilities and price movement as another decision‑making tool.

Is DraftKings Predictions legit?

DraftKings Predictions is a regulated event‑contract trading platform in the U.S., built to let customers trade on outcomes. It’s live in dozens of states plus Washington, DC, under a federal prediction‑market framework.

You still need to meet local eligibility requirements—age, location, and verification—before you can jump in and start trading.

DraftKings Predictions Mobile App Reviewed

DraftKings Predictions leans on the familiar DraftKings look: dark backgrounds, bold typography, and clean tiles that make it easy to scan categories like sports, politics, and economics. The home screen highlights featured events and popular contracts, so you’re never hunting for something to trade.

When available, sport‑specific pages for football, basketball, and other leagues break things down in a way DraftKings customers know well, with games and related contracts laid out clearly. Navigation feels snappy, and prices plus contract details update quickly as markets move, which helps the whole experience feel genuinely live.

You also get the typical DraftKings quality‑of‑life features: straightforward account management, responsible‑trading tools, and secure deposit and withdrawal flows.

Once those Predictions Dollars hit your balance, they sit right alongside your regular funds, ready to be allocated to event contracts in just a few taps.

That makes it easy to test the platform without over‑committing cash, and gives both first‑time prediction‑market traders and more experienced customers enough depth to build and manage positions on the go.

DraftKings app ratings

DraftKings Predictions offers a clean, fast app that’s easy to navigate for both new and experienced traders. The layout makes it simple to sign up, unlock the welcome offer, and place event‑contract trades on sports and other markets in just a few taps.

App iOS Store rating Google Play rating DraftKings Predictions 4.8/5 based on 4k ratings 4.9/5 based on 759 reviews

DraftKings Predictions sports trading options

DraftKings Predictions lets eligible customers trade contracts on the same big sports they know from the wider DraftKings ecosystem. Outcomes are priced by implied probabilities.

DraftKings Predictions covers a broad slate of mainstream sports, where those markets are available, giving customers plenty of choice when they want to express opinions on game‑related outcomes through contracts. The exact menu can vary over time, but the core focus is on the biggest U.S. and international competitions.

NBA

Professional football

MLB

NHL

College football and basketball

Major soccer leagues and tournaments (including MLS and top European competitions)

DraftKings Predictions doesn’t stop at the big four leagues. It also offers contracts on other popular events like golf majors, combat sports cards, and select motorsports or niche competitions, giving traders plenty of ways to express views across a wider sports calendar.

Instead of betting, you’re agreeing to contracts whose prices reflect the market’s view of how likely an outcome is. If the event settles in your favor, your contracts pay out according to their settlement rules; if not, they simply expire without value.

Combos with DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions is built as an event‑contract market, so its combos feel comes from combining multiple contracts into a single position or portfolio. You might link a team victory with a player milestone in one multi‑leg view.

Because each contract’s price reflects implied probability, stacking several legs boosts both potential upside and overall risk if one outcome misses. Any fees, commission, or specific multi‑leg structures depend on how DraftKings configures markets at the time, so it’s smart to check the live in‑app rules and examples before building anything complex.

Player and Team Contracts with DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions doesn’t stop at simple win‑loss outcomes. It also offers contracts tied to things like player milestones, team totals, or time‑based events, so you can trade your opinions on how a game will unfold at a more granular level.

The prices of these event contracts move with new information and sentiment on a single ticket. You can buy or sell before and sometimes during events, closing early if prices move your way or holding to settlement—just remember to check the live menu and contract details in‑app for current options, fees, and limits.

Understanding DraftKings Predictions contracts

Each contract answers a clear yes/no question—like whether a team wins or a player hits a milestone—and you can buy or sell positions as prices move before settlement. That lets you manage risk dynamically, closing early when the market moves your way or adjusting exposure as new information rolls in.

More events contracts with DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions isn’t just about sports; it also lets you trade contracts on a wide range of real‑world events, depending on your location. You can express views across politics, economics, and culture, with markets framed around clearly defined outcomes so everyone knows exactly what has to happen for a contract to settle.

Political contracts might cover elections, legislative decisions, or key policy moves, while economic markets can track things like interest‑rate announcements, inflation data, or jobs reports.

DraftKings also surfaces entertainment and headline‑driven events—such as awards or major public milestones—so eligible customers can trade expectations on everything from game results to macro trends in one place, using prices and implied probabilities to guide decisions.

How to Verify your DraftKings Predictions account

Verifying your DraftKings Predictions account is a key step in unlocking the welcome bonus and accessing all available markets. The process helps confirm that you meet age and location requirements and typically only takes a few minutes.

Log in to your new DraftKings Predictions account and navigate to the account or profile section. Follow the prompts to provide or confirm your personal information, including full legal name, date of birth, and residential address. When requested, enter your Social Security Number or other approved identity details so the platform can complete standard KYC checks. Enable location services on your device or desktop so DraftKings Predictions can confirm you are physically present in an eligible state when you trade. Wait for the verification process to complete; in most cases, this is automatic, but you may occasionally be asked to upload or confirm additional documentation. Once verification is complete, you’ll be able to trade contracts freely with DK Predictions

Our expert view on DraftKings Predictions - Cody Stelluto

After using DraftKings Predictions, it feels like a natural extension of the main DraftKings app, but with a clear shift toward event contract trading instead of betting. The interface is smooth, loads quickly, and makes it easy to jump between different market categories.

Getting started was straightforward. I signed up, verified my account, and was trading within minutes. Markets across sports, politics, and other events are easy to browse, and placing a position feels intuitive, even if you’ve never used a prediction market platform before.

The $5 for $150 (paid over 14 days)* new DraftKings customer welcome offer is a solid entry point. I made a quick qualifying trade, and the bonus hit without needing a code. Combined with DraftKings’ reliable payments and account tools, it feels polished, secure, and easy to trust right away.

Readers Guide to DraftKings Predictions taxes, rules & regulations

When you profit on DraftKings products, U.S. tax rules can apply, and you’re responsible for reporting taxable income to the IRS and your state. Significant gains from DraftKings Predictions should generally be treated as taxable unless a qualified tax professional tells you otherwise.

DrafKings already explains for its other products that winnings must be reported and may face federal withholding, and that tax forms are issued when annual net earnings cross specific thresholds.

It’s reasonable to expect similar treatment for substantial net profits generated through Predictions trades.

DraftKings Predictions operates under federal derivatives law with oversight from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

DraftKings has warned customers that prediction‑market growth carries “significant legal and regulatory risks,” including the chance that court decisions or regulatory actions could force changes or suspensions in some places. As a user, always check DraftKings’ latest list of eligible states before signing up or trading.

How to fund your DraftKings Predictions account

Funding your DraftKings Predictions account is the final step before you can meet the $5 spend requirement and unlock the welcome bonus. While the platform credits $150 in Predictions Dollars (paid over 14 days) after your qualifying activity, you still need an initial cash balance to start trading.

Log in and go to the “Deposit” or “Cashier” section from your account menu. Choose your preferred payment method, such as debit card, online banking, or other supported options listed on the site. Enter the amount you wish to deposit, keeping in mind that you’ll need at least $5 available to spend on eligible prediction contracts to trigger the welcome bonus. Confirm the transaction and wait for your funds to appear in your DraftKings Predictions balance, which is usually instant for most common payment methods. Once the deposit is complete, select your chosen markets and spend a minimum of $5 on contracts to start working toward the $150 in Predictions Dollars (paid over 14 days) offer.

DraftKings Predictions customer service

Betting Site DraftKings Predictions Phone Number N/A – support primarily handled online Email In‑app / on‑site contact form via the help center Live Chat? Yes, typically available through the help section Live Chat Hours Varies by day and location; listed inside the help hub

DraftKings Predictions leans on the same digital‑first support model as the wider DraftKings ecosystem, so most help starts in the app or on the website rather than over the phone. You’re generally steered toward an online help center with FAQs, a contact form, and live chat for most issues.

If you don’t see a dedicated phone number for Predictions, that’s usually just a sign that DraftKings prefers online channels where it can respond faster, keep a clear record of each conversation, and tailor guidance based on your account, location, and the specific contracts you’re asking about.

DraftKings Predictions Promo Summary

After using DraftKings Predictions, it feels like a polished shift into event contract trading. The app runs smoothly, and I had no issues jumping between markets tied to things like football games, NBA matchups, and even broader topics outside sports.

The range of markets is what really stood out. I was able to trade on players, futures like MVP races, political outcomes like U.S. elections, and even celebrity driven events.

The $5 for $150 new DraftKings customer (paid over 14 days) welcome offer worked exactly as expected when I tried it. No code needed, just sign up, verify, and place a trade. The bonus hit quickly, and with DraftKings handling payments, everything felt secure and easy to keep using.

Detail Information Operator Offer Spend $5, get $150 in Predictions Dollars (paid over 14 days) for new customers Legal States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY Minimum Deposit Commonly around $10 for standard methods New Customer Offers 4/5 – strong welcome package for eligible new traders Promotions 3.5/5 – headline welcome offer plus rotating in‑app features; fewer public recurring promos than the main sportsbook Payment Methods 4/5 – benefits from DraftKings’ established card, banking, and digital options Customer Service 3.5/5 – digital‑first support via help center and live chat, limited phone access for Predictions specifically

*Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.