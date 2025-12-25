Broncos vs Chiefs Predictions - NFL Christmas Thursday Night Football Picks & Odds

With a win on Christmas night against the reeling Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos can get one step closer to the AFC West title. With the Chiefs stuck starting third-string QB Chris Oladokun, the Broncos could hold him to zero passing TDs (-125) in his first NFL start.

Broncos vs Chiefs Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 12/25

Troy Franklin 50+ Receiving Yards @ +140

Chris Oladokun Under 0.5 Touchdown Passes @ -125

Under 36.5 Points @ -110

Broncos vs Chiefs Odds

Spread: Broncos -13 (-110)

Broncos -13 (-110) Moneyline: Broncos (-800), Chiefs (+550)

Broncos (-800), Chiefs (+550) Total: O/U 36.5 (-110)

Broncos vs Chiefs Picks

Franklin to Feast Tonight - Troy Franklin 50+ Receiving Yards (+140)

Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant suffered a scary neck injury in their 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. Bryant was hospitalized and discharged, but he’s unlikely to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol this week.

Bryant also missed the Broncos’ Week 15 win against the Packers, and Troy Franklin stepped up in his place. Franklin caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 win over the Packers and followed it up with four receptions for 66 yards against the Jaguars.

Franklin has three games with 50+ receiving yards in the Broncos’ previous five games, and he’s certainly got a chance to do it again tonight. Troy Franklin 50+ receiving yards (+140) is my favorite player prop for this Christmas night game.

Oladokun Could Struggle in First NFL Start - Chris Oladokun Under 0.5 Passing TDs (-125)

In a 26-9 Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs failed to score a touchdown. An offense that was already lacking explosivity with Patrick Mahomes at QB looked completely pedestrian with Gardner Minshew, then Chris Oladokun under center.

Second-stringer Minshew left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury, opening the door for Oladokun to come on in relief. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards but got sacked four times. Now, Oladokun has the chance to throw his first career touchdown pass tonight.

However, that seems unlikely against an elite Broncos defense. Even after Trevor Lawrence threw three TD passes against the Broncos on Sunday, they’ve still only allowed 1.1 passing TDs per game this season. Denver gives up the fewest yards per play (4.6) in the NFL.

If the Chiefs struggled to move the chains against the Titans, expect them to have precious few red zone opportunities today. Bet on Chris Oladokun to fail to throw a TD pass, at -125 odds.

Chiefs’ One-Dimensional Offense Stagnating - Under 36.5 Points (-110)

The under is 9-1 in the last ten Kansas City Chiefs games, which is mostly due to their offense completely stagnating. In the previous three games, which include two Patrick Mahomes starts, the Chiefs have averaged 10.7 points.

Sure, the Broncos allowed the Jaguars to score 34 points on Sunday, but that was quite an anomaly. Both the Chiefs and the Broncos have top-five scoring defenses, having allowed fewer than 20 points per game this season.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City has held opponents to just 15 points per game. When these teams met in Week 11, they combined for 41 points, and I suspect we’ll see fewer scores tonight, especially given Chris Oladokun is starting for the Chiefs.

Take under 36.5 points (-110).

Broncos vs Chiefs Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Address: 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129

1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

In a Thursday Night Football game, which is the NFL Christmas Day finale, the Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium for a primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are without both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew.