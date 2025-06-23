BetMGM promo code GOALMAX: Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win

Inter Miami face Palmeiras and FC Porto take on Al Ahly in a bid to reach the round of 16.

The Club World Cup is nearing the end of its group stage, and there are two key matches on tap for Monday.

The end of the group stage in the Club World Cup is nigh, and each game has an impact on who will advance to the Round of 16.

Portugal’s Porto takes on Egypt’s Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with both needing a win and a strong goals differential to have any hope of moving into the top two slots.

Porto will look to control possession and attack with rapid transitions, while a veteran Al Ahly wants to be play physically and make the most of set pieces.

Keep an eye on Samu Aghehowa, a 21-year old Porto striker who has scored 19 goals this season.

The match starts at 9 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, with Porto a slight -130 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the match.

TV’s big game of the day will see Inter Miami battle Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is a winner-take-all match on who will top Group A, with both sides on 4 points after two games.

The winner will be guaranteed first place and a good path in the Round of 16. A draw can still mean advancement, but with a tougher opponent in the next round.

Inter Miami surprised Porto 2-1 last time out, with superstar Lionel Messi scoring a fantastic free-kick, but will face a stern test from a Brazilian side used to playing in pressure situations.

The Inter Miami engine is revved by Messi, aided by midfielder and veteran tempo-setter Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba. who is back from injury and brings key defense.

Keep a close eye on Palmeiras' 18-year-old winger Estêvão Willian, whose creative flair has made him one of the world's brightest young talents.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT in Miami Gardens, with Palmeiras a +125 favorite and carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. TBS, truTV and DAZN will televise, with DAZN streaming.

