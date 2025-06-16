BetMGM NBA Finals Bonus Code: Get $150 for Pacers-Thunder Game 5 with GOALNEWSGET

Ther series is tied at 2-2 and BetMGM's bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of the Pacers-Thunder Game 5 in the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals Game 5 will see the Oklahoma City Thunder at home against the Indiana Pacers, who are tied 2-2 in this best-of-seven series. BetMGM understands the stakes, and is ready with two special offers available for first-time players:

The Game 4 moneyline has the OKC Thunder at -450 (Indiana is +333), giving a generous -9.5 to the Pacers on the spread, with the over/under estimate at 224.5. ABC is televising the games, with streaming by SlingTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Already with BetMGM? Look into our bet365 NBA Finals bonus code with $1,000 up for grabs

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

NBA Finals Preview - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 5, 2025

The NBA Finals have been just about impossible to predict. Just when you think the pendulum of the moment is swinging one way, it swings back to the other side. Thus, we have a series that’s tied 2-2 in this best-of-seven, with each side winning once and losing once on their home court.

It’s hard to say that whomever wins Game 5 will claim the title, given that the teams have been trading punches. But history is on the Game 5 victor’s side.

Teams that win Game 5 after a 2-2 tie in the Finals go on to win the championship more than 80% of the time, according to NBA statistics. Both teams have faced “win or else” situations in these finals and came out on top, but time is running out in the series.

Oklahoma City faced up to its challenge in Game 4 and won in a hostile environment. If they had gone down 3-1, they faced an almost-impossible task. Only one team has ever come back from that deficit in NBA history, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, if needed, OKC has one more game at home if they win Game 5.

Championship games call for heroes, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton have each answered the bell in various games. But their support from others has been in-and-out, and that leaves you wondering who will show up in crunch time. So far, both teams have wilted at various points and had unexpected heroes emerge at several junctures. If that trend continues, it’s really anyone’s game, no matter where it’s being played.

More info on BetMGM’s Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--