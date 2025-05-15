BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Nuggets-Thunder NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers NBA fans $150 in bonuses, with Game 6 of the Nuggets vs. Thunder.

It’s time for a crucial Game 6 in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, with a close-out and trip to the conference finals a possibility for one squad. BetMGM invites you to spice up your viewing with two special offers available for first-time players:

Thursday’s match has the Oklahoma City Thunder traveling to Denver to take on the Nuggets, with OKC up 3-2 heading into this sixth contest of this potential seven-game series

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

No one who looked at the regular season standings expected the Denver Nuggets/Oklahoma City Thunder series to be this close.

After all, the Thunder won 68 games in the regular season to claim the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, finishing some 18 games ahead of the 50-win Nuggets, who were so disappointed with their showing that they fired their coach with three games left in the regular season schedule.

But it’s been a seesaw battle between the teams in this second round series. Each squad has won two straight games in the series, sandwiched between consecutive losses, and the usual home court advantage hasn’t played a strong role in the outcomes. Both squads have made the other side look bad at times.

Now, on Thursday at the Nuggets Ball Arena home court, the Thunder will attempt to close-out the Nuggets and head to the conference finals. You can bet the Nuggets and their leader, superstar center Nikola Jokic, will put up a powerful fight to prevent that from happening. They want to send things to a Game 7, winner-take-all finish.

So far, the series' close games have boiled down to the fourth quarter. The Nuggets have sagged at times while the OKC team has rallied, as they did in Game 5. Can OKC do the same in the thin air in Denver?

It’s a matter of controlling Jokic, who has been on-and-off at times during this series, dominating at times and struggling in other periods. He’ll need help from power forward Aaron Gordon, who was upset with the effort of teammate and point guard Russell Westbrook after Game 5.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the main man for OKC. He iced Game 5 with a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left, and is the engine that drives his young team. Also a key factor has been the defense on Jokic by center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has shoved and bumped the big Serb to make him work for his points.

Thursday’s game tips off at 8:30 EDT at Denver’s Ball Arena. The early moneyline for this Game 6 reflects the back-and-forth battle, with consensus favoring OKC and giving -4.5 to the Nuggets. The over/under is pegged at 207.5. ESPN will televise the game, with Sling TV, truTV and Max offering streaming options.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--