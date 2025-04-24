BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for NBA Playoffs

BetMGM's bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers players up to $150 ahead of tonight's NBA Playoffs, with the Pistons vs Knicks first up.

It’s another tripleheader of NBA Playoff games on Thursday, and BetMGM is laying out two big offers for first-time players.

It’s also the night of the 2025 NFL Draft, and many fans will be bouncing around to follow all the action.

The NBA action shifts home courts on Thursday, and we will see Game 3 of the New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons, with that series tied at 1-1. There’s also Oklahoma City at Memphis, the latter down 0-2 in their series, and Denver’s Nuggets at the L.A. Clippers, with that series tied at 1-1.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s how to get started: Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Go to BetMGM.com via the link above Use the code GOALNEWSGET Create an account, then add in your details Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com via the link above Use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The veteran New York Knicks were worried about the young legs of the upstart Detroit Pistons entering their playoff series, and their worst fears emerged in Game 2.

Detroit won 100-94, and guard Cade Cunningham was almost unstoppable, pouring in 33 points and shredding the defense scheme the Knicks deployed in Game 1. Now the Knicks have to beat the Pistons on their home court, a formidable task, and must find a way to awaken all-star center Karl-Anthony Townsend, who disappeared in Game 2.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the third game starts at 7 p.m. EDT from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The early line has the Knicks a slight favorite, giving -1.5. The over/under is 214.5, and the game will be televised by TNT, with Fubo and Max providing streaming.

In other action, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in command in its series against the Memphis Grizzlies, having laid a 118-99 beatdown on them after a near-record wipeout in Game 1.

Now the series shifts to Memphis, and while it’s not looking good for the Grizzlies, the hope is that the hometown fans can energize them and at least motivate the team to make things close. Look for Memphis guard Ja Morant and forward Jared Jackson Jr. to elevate their games in hopes of heading off a sweep.

Tipoff for the game is at 9:30 p.m. EDT at the FedExForum in Memphis, with Oklahoma City giving a hefty -8..5 in the early line and an over/under of 226.5. TNT will televise the game, with YouTube carrying a streaming view.

Rounding out the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers at the brand-new Intuit Dome. The Clippers stole Game 2 in Denver by 105-102, as forward Kawhi Leonard had 39 points on 15-19 shooting. Leonard comes alive in the playoffs, as witnessed by his two MVP awards in prior years, and his scoring skills make the Clippers a tough out.

Leonard’s heroics were more than enough to counter Nikola Jokic’s usual superstar effort, as the big Serb had a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists in Game 2.

The Nuggets/Clippers game starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with the Clippers giving -4.5. The over/under is 214.5, and NBA TV will televise the match, with YouTube TV streaming.

