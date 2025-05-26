BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for EFL League Two Playoffs Final

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of today's EFL League 2 playoff final.

Monday’s soccer schedule is highlighted by the EFL League Two Playoffs Final. BetMGM is on point for the match, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

AFC Wimbledon and Walsall square off in the EFL League Two Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium in London, a battle between the top offense and defense in the league.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The EFL League Two Playoff Final pits AFC Wimbledon against Walsall at Wembley Stadium. EFL League Two is the third division of the English Football League and the fourth-highest tier in the EFL system.

At the end of each season, the top three teams and the winner of the playoffs between the fourth place through seventh place teams are promoted to League One, trading places with the four teams that finished at the bottom of that division. Walsall and Wimbledon are vying for the final League One slot.

In this match, there will be 30 minutes of extra time if there’s a tie at the end of regulation. If things are still tied after that, a penalty shootout commences.

Walsall started off the year strong, but quickly descended the tables, and only made it into this playoff slot on the league’s final day, thanks to Bradford’s dramatic win over Fleetwood. They led League Two this season with 75 goals.

In contrast, their opponent in this match is a strong defensive squad, leading League Two by yielding just 35 goals.

Look for Wimbledon to focus on defense while hoping to capitalize on Walsall mistakes for scoring opportunities. Walsall will look to speed up play with quick transitions and high pressing.

Players to watch for Wimbledon include dynamic forward Ali Al-Hamadi, known for pushing the pace, midfielder Jake Reeves, the controlling engine for the squad, and veteran defender Ryan Johnson, whose steady presence is being counted on to slow down Walsall’s attack.

The Walsall squad hopes to counter with Ellis Harrison, a Welsh striker whose physical play can wear down an opponent. Joining him on the attack is winger Albert Adomah, whose opportunistic play can turn the match, and Liam Gordon, whose defense at left-back is being heavily touted.

Wimbledon is a +160 favorite heading into the match, with a 1.5 over/under on goals. CBS Sports will televise, with Paramount+ streaming. ESPN will provide live cut-ins on the match.

The match kicks off at 10:01 a.m. EDT, a slight change from the usual 10 a.m. start. The odd time is being done to support the “Every Minute Matters” campaign that hopes to inspire viewers to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), a skill that could save someone’s life.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--