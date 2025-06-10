BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in bonuses for World Cup Qualifiers

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of European World Cup Qualifiers.

World Cup qualifiers continue as the focus for Tuesday’s soccer action. BetMGM is staying ahead of the pack with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Tuesday’s matches of note include Finland vs. Poland and Latvia vs. Albania.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Tuesday’s Poland vs. Finland marks the third matchday of their Group G. Poland is in first with six points, having wins against Lithuania and Malta. Finland has one win and a draw. Both need a win here to bolster chances for advancement in a group that also features powerhouse the Netherlands.

Poland comes into the match reeling from the loss of striker Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona top scorer withdrew from the team, citing a lack of trust in coach Michal Probierz after he was replaced as the team captain. He is the all-time leading scorer for Poland and has appeared for the national team a record 158 times.

Finland enters with its own manager issues, with Jacob Friis replacing former coach Markku Kanerva in January.

Karol Świderski is the leading qualifiers scorer for Poland with two goals. He’s now the main attacking threat with Lewandowski out. Also watch for Nicola Zlewski, a 21-year-old winger who is a table-setter and an offensive threat.

Finland counters with veteran striker Joel Pohjanpalo, who is the national team record-holder in goals. Helping him is center-back Arttu Hoskonen, the team captain who also plays in Poland with Cracovia, perhaps giving him a slight familiarity edge on his opponents.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland, with Poland a -120 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. Fox Sports and Fubo are streaming the match.

In a Group K qualifier, Latvia and Albania are tied at 3 points apiece, each with one win and one loss. Thus, this match is pivotal for their chances at advancement.

The squads have a history of tight games. They’ve met five times previously, all ending either 0-0 or 1-1.

Latvia counts on striker and top scorer Vladislavs Gutkovskis, who has three points so far in qualifiers. He’s supported by winger Renārs Varslavāns, who scored his first international goal in a recent match. Bolstering the defense is Daniels Balodis, a center-back who keys the defense.

Albania hopes to counter with striker Armando Broja, their leading scorer in the qualifiers with 3 goals and two assists. He’s backed by forward Myrto Uzuni, who leads the team in shots, and midfielder Qazim Laci, a strong passer who is a difference-maker on offense and defense.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. EDT from Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia with Albania a -145 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. ESPN will televise the match, with Fubo and DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

