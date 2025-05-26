BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 on bonuses, with the Timberwolves-Thunder NBA Playoff clash on the way.

The NBA Playoffs continue Monday with a key Western Conference Finals battle and BetMGM is soaring above the rim with two special offers available for first-time players:

The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth game of their best-of-seven series on Monday. OKC is up 2-1 so far.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Everything's better with a little home cooking, and so it was for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Down 0-2 in the series heading into the game, the T-Wolves annihilated the Thunder in Game 3, 143-101. That total set a franchise record for most points in a playoff game and positioned themselves to tie the series with a win in their home game tonight in Minnesota.

Minnesota guard and leader Anthony Edwards had 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in a fine all-around game. Forward Julius Randle had 24 points in a supporting role.

The game showed what the T-Wolves can do when they are shooting well. They’ve had some historically bad performances during the playoffs, but have rallied when it counted to reach the Western Conference Finals.

Game 3 was OKC’s largest margin of losing in a playoff game and prompted anger from NBA MVP and Thunder leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC has also had a strange up and down playoffs, following some dominating wins with poor play.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was particularly upset after the Game 3 blowout, the team’s worst defeat of the season.

"We just didn't bring it from an energy and focus standpoint…,” he said. “We just didn't have it... They blitzed us pretty early, and then we were never able to get back because of it. They just came out with a sense of urgency, and we didn't."

You can bet OKC will try to ramp it up in Game 4, but will have to do it in front of Minnesota’s noisy home crowd. Oddsmakers believe they can do it, giving them a -162 moneyline edge and a -3.5 spread. The over/under in the game is 218.5.

ESPN and ABC will televise the game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Streaming is being handled by ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--