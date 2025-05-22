BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Palmerias in Copa do Brasil

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, can be used to get $150 in bonuses, with South American and Scottish soccer on the way.

The first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off final, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Agentina are the soccer highlights on Thursday. BetMGM is on the spot for all the matches with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Livingston battles Ross County in the Scottish Premiership first leg, while the Copa do Brasil has the second leg match between Palmeiras and Ceará. The Copa Argentina match of note is Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's Old Boys.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The first leg of the Scottish Premiership playoff final sees Livingston go up against Ross County. At stake for the winner is securing a spot in the top tier of Scottish soccer for next season. The second leg is tentatively set for May 26, the match date depending on other results in the playoffs.

Livingston has bounced back from Premiership relegation last season to reach the playoff final. The club was recently acquired by American philanthropist Calvin Ford, and that promises a new chapter going forward.

Ross County had a relatively poor season, finishing 11th in the Premiership. But they’ve done well in recent matches against top teams, perhaps signaling a turnabout is underway.

Defense is expected to be the key to the battle. Livingston’s setup will try to protect its backline, while Ross County aims to control the midfield.

Livingston players to watch include Cristian Montaño, a dynamic attacking winger, and Ryan McGowan, the squad’s leading defender. Ross County hopes to counter with Simon Murray, its leading scorer, and Noah Chilvers, an attacking midfielder.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Home of the Set Fare Arena in Livingston, Scotland, with Livingston a slight favorite in the early line. The match will be televised by CBS Sports and CBS Golazo, with Paramount+ offering streaming.

The prestigious Copa do Brasil continues Thursday with six matches in Brazil's premier cup competition. Of note among the games is the second-leg clash between Palmeiras and Ceará, with Palmeiras holding a 1–0 lead from the first leg,

Palmeiras is a solid defensive squad, allowing just 19 goals in 31 matches across all competitions. Ceará is known for a possession-heavy playstyle and quick counter-attacks.

Players to watch for Palmeiras include 17-year-old winger stêvão Willian, who will join Chelsea in the EPL in June, and José Manuel López, who leads the Palmeiras attack with 7 goals this season. Also of note is center-back Gustavo Gómez, who had a goal in the first leg and is deadly on set pieces.

Ceará counts on Pedro Henrique, a strong forward attacker, and Lucas Mugni, the team’s primary playmaker. Also look for Pedro Raul, a tall striker who is deadly on crosses.

The match starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT from Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Palmeiras is a solid -225 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match is being streamed by Amazon Prime.

Rounding out the day is the Copa Argentina Round of 32 match between Defensa y Justicia and Newell's Old Boys. The single-elimination match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Único de San Nicolás in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The winner will advance to the Round of 16.

The two top-tier teams kick off at 8:10 p.m. EDT, with the Old Boys a +160 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Fanatiz USA and Fubo will stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

