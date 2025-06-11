BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Pacers-OKC Thunder Game 3

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonuses ahead of tonight's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder.

It’s NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday night, as the series shifts to Indianapolis. BetMGM is on fire with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Indiana Pacers are back on their home court to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the best-of-seven tied at 1-1.

Home court advantage is huge in any NBA series. The New York Times reports that home teams in the NBA Finals typically win around 70% to 80% of their games. Those with home court advantage win the title around 72.5% of the time.

Thus, the Indianapolis Pacers have to feel good about returning to Indianapolis with their series knotted at 1-1. They stole Game 1 in Oklahoma City with a last-second shot by guard and team leader Tyrese Haliburton, but fell down in Game 2, losing 123-107. But having negated OKC’s home court advantage, it’s anyone’s game from here.

The Pacers have to figure out a way to break down the OKC defense, which has held them in check except for the Haliburton prayer. Tellingly, no Pacer has scored 20 points in this series so far, and the Thunder have made the paint a forbidden zone for the Pacers, allowing only 34 points in that territory in each of the first two games.

That total’s way down from their season average of 51 paint points per game in the regular season and the playoff average of 44.6 in earlier rounds.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse hasn’t hosted Finals basketball since 2000, and they’ll be ready to boost the Pacers' energy, particularly important for a team that likes to get out on the break.

OKC has to feel confident, though, as they thoroughly pummeled the Pacers in Game 2, leading by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has lived up to his MVP status, scoring 72 points in the first two games, an NBA Finals record. He did so while getting his teammates involved in the game flow, and will undoubtedly look toward replicating that in Game 3.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m EDT from Indianapolis, with the Thunder a -220 moneyline favorite, giving the Pacers +5.5. The over/under is 228.5. ABC will televise and Fubo has the streaming for this game.

