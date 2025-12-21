When you use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 during sign-up, you’ll get a 20% bonus bet deposit match up to $1500. Today, you can bet on a 4:05pm EST NFL game between two teams on long winning streaks, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos (-3).

In the English Premier League, Aston Villa (+110) will look to extend their winning streak to ten games overall when they host Manchester United at 11:30am EST. The Miami Heat also head on the road for a game against the NBA Cup-champion New York Knicks at 6:00pm EST.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Premier League - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - 12/21, 11:30 AM EST

To extend their winning streak to ten matches in all competitions, Aston Villa (+110) will need to defeat Manchester United (+225) for the first time in over three years when they meet at 11:30am EST (NBC).

Eight goals were scored in Man United’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Bournemouth on Monday. Matthijs De Ligt is injured, and Noussair Mazraoui is on international duty, so Ruben Amorim will have to name another makeshift backline today. Plus, midfielder Casemiro is out suspended.

With Villa defender Pau Torres also out, goals could be on the menu again today. Villa have conceded two goals per game over their previous three games, and so have Manchester United. Go with over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at -125 SGP odds.

NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos - 12/21, 4:05 PM EST

Two teams on long winning streaks will face off at Empower Field at Mile High at 4:05pm EST (FOX). The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) head to Denver 5-0 ATS and SU in their previous five games.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (12-2, -3) are on an 11-game winning streak but are just 2-7 ATS as betting favorites this season. Denver is starting to slip on defense, as the Broncos rank 15th in opponent points per game and 12th in opponent points per play in their previous three games.

The Jaguars rank higher in both statistics and have covered the spread by an average margin of 16.7 points per game on their five-game winning streak. Take Jaguars +3 (-105).

If you’re in the market for a player prop, Broncos WR Troy Franklin (+185 anytime TD scorer) is in line for more opportunities with Pat Bryant listed as doubtful.

NBA - Miami Heat vs New York Knicks - 12/21, 6:00 PM EST

Longtime rivals, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks (-?) tipoff in a 6:00pm EST game at Madison Square Garden. The NBA Cup champion Knicks have won their last six games against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

With Tyler Herro’s toe injury seemingly not progressing as expected, the Heat won’t have their main scoring option for this one. They’ve also lost five of their previous six games and could struggle again tonight.

Go with the Knicks to cover (-?)

