BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses For UEFA U21 Euros

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship is the soccer world’s focus on Wednesday. And BetMGM is staying lean and mean with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Wednesday’s matches of note include Slovakia vs. Spain, Italy vs. Romania, and Portugal vs. France.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship takes place every two years for men's under-21 national teams in Europe. It’s a showcase for young stars, and also serves as a qualification tournament for the Summer Olympics. Only the top two teams in each group reach the knockout stage, so every point is critical.

Spain is a five-time winner of this tournament, and takes on homesteading Slovakia, which has never beaten them in three appearances. The match is seen as a test for tournament favorite Spain’s chances to advance and overcome a tough environment.

Players to watch for Spain include Gabri Veiga, an attacking midfielder, and Alex Baena, a creative playmaker. Slovakia has team captain Tomáš Suslov, who is the team’s engine, and Sebastián Kóša, a strong defender.

The match kicks off at 12 noon EDT at Národny Futbalovy Stadión, Bratislava, Slovakia, with Spain a -150 favorite carrying a 3.5 goals over/under. Disney+ and ViX will have streaming options for this contest.

In another U21 match, Italy - a five-time winner, but not since 2004 - takes on Romania, which won its group and are in their fourth-straight finals.

Italy is led by winer Luca Koleosho, whose speed makes him a constant threat to beat defenders. He’s helped by Tommaso Baldanzi, an attacking midfielder who is the chief table-setter for his squad.

Romania relies on the offense of forward Louis Munteanu, a physical presence in front of the goal, and Radu Drăgușin, a backliner who provides solid defense.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at City Arena in Trnava, Slovakia. Romania is a -165 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Disney+ and ViX will stream the match.

Also on tap is Portugal vs. France. Portugal is missing top scorer Fabio Silva, out with an injury. They’ll need someone to step up against France’s powerful frontline of Mathys Tel (Bayern), Jean‑Mattéo Bahoya, and Wilson Odobert (Tottenham).

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stadion na Sihoti, Trencin, Slovakia, with Portugal a +170 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Disney+ and ViX will provide streaming.

