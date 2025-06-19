BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses for Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals 2025

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1500 in no sweat bets pre the OKC Thunder and Pacers NBA Finals 2025 Game 6.

The NBA Finals arrives at its Game 6 on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana. BetMGM is ready and revving with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Indiana Pacers are hoping for a miracle in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, trailing in the series at 3-2 in the best-of-seven.

Already with BetMGM? bet365's NBA Finals promo offer is also available to new players

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting sites in the US when betting on sports online

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Indiana Pacers know all the cliches surrounding what they face in tonight’s Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their backs are to the wall, they are staring into the abyss, and there is no tomorrow.

All true, unfortunately for them, and adding to their misery is the uncertainty surrounding the potential loss of team leader and guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is battling an inopportune calf injury and may not play. He gutted through the second half of Game 5, but his stat line reflects that it didn’t work (0-6 in field goals, 0-4 from 3, for a total of 4 points, 6 assists).

If he doesn’t play, or plays and does not do well, it’s hard to see how Indiana will fill the void against OKC, the league’s best defense. Indiana has been plagued with turnovers in this series, and that likely will only get worse if Haliburton isn’t at full strength to direct the offense.

Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 have gone on to win the series 84.8% of the time, according to NBA stats. That translates to winning the series 251 out of 296 times.

Even if they pull a miracle and extend things to Game 7 in Oklahoma City, the Pacers are facing a bad history. Only one NBA team has won the championship after winning Game 6 at home, but having to travel for Game 7. That team is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who had Kyrie Irving at guard and one of the NBA’s greatest players in LeBron James.

But as Jim Carrey once noted, “So you’re saying there’s a chance…” The Pacers won’t just roll the ball out and call it a day for Game 6. Backed by a roaring crowd, they still have a deep bench, and guard TJ McConnell can come off it to direct the offense if necessary.

There’s also forward Pascal Siakim, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and such players as Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin, all of whom have had their moments in this series. If one or more gets hot from 3-point range, it may be a way for Indiana to hang in there and surprise.

Indiana also has a smart coach in Rick Carlisle, so if Haliburton can’t go or is ineffective, you can bet he’ll have something dialed up to change the attack plans.

Of course, OKC has Jalen Williams getting hot at just the right time, with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren hungry to end things. The pressure was on them to take Game 5, and they did so. They just have to play their game and not panic if Indiana puts on a few runs.

The moneyline says OKC is -250 favorites, with the Pacers +200. The spread has Indiana getting 6.5, with the over/under at a series low 221.5, reflecting that it’ll be a hair-on-fire defensive battle, at least for the first half.

ABC will televise starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with streaming by Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers