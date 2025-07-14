bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Bonus Stake for Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre

The bet365 bonus code, offers $150 in bonus bets with Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre meeting tonight in Argentina.

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers Argentine Primera speculators $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of this evening's prime-time games hosted by Velez Sarsfield and Deportivo Riestra.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Can the Argentina league regain respect after getting outshone by Brazil on the world stage? The first step is to determine the next set of continental qualifiers via the second phase of Argentine Primera División contests. Scroll ahead for bet365 sportsbook's odds on the first round of play.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Newcomers to online soccer betting can score bet365's sign-up bonus from the legal U.S. betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Register a new bet365 sportsbook account using your bonus code GOALBET. Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook betting bonus offer. Your first bet safety net offer choice demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds stay available for seven days.

Specifying those who pick the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your funds (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you prevail, you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus code on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winners from tonight's array of kickoffs in Argentina, including the Supercopa Internacional champions of Velez Sarsfield up against visiting Tigre.

The clubs of the Argentine Primera División have something to prove. Not only was the league outpaced by Brazil in the Club World Cup, but by multiple North American teams. Boca Juniors was embarrassed by a 1-1 draw with the semi-pro club Auckland City. Argentina leaves the event still hungry for respect. Who is vying for continental berths and a chance to even the score?

The second phase has begun, leaving eight teams to bid on the round's final day. Today's afternoon clash has Deportivo Riestra, a cautious team that went 5-9-2 on the season's first leg, against visiting (+130) favorite Club Atlético Lanús, a brand that fits the "Atlético" name with its own stubborn draws. O/U (2.5) odds are eye-poppingly thin at (-300) for a 3:30 p.m. EST bout on Paramount.

Riestra is known for weak publicity stunts, such as playing the YouTube influencer Spreen at forward last November. Spreen jogged aimlessly, picked his nose, and got subbed out in 50 seconds. It has had the unintended effect of making Riestra a less-popular cheering interest, and making its opponents into the good guys. To wit, Riestra is a (-290) wager to go scoreless in the first half against Lanús.

Prime-time football is highlighted by Tigre (+310) visiting the Supercopa Internacional champions of Velez Sarsfield (+120). Paramount's game at 8:15 p.m. EST is also expected to be a duel of back-lines. Sportsbook betting is balanced at total-goals numbers alternating from O/U (1.5) and O/U (2) tallies.

Velez Sarsfield has escaped the grind of continental combat for now, part of the reason bet365's clients think tonight's lineup will look fresh. But it's one player, Michael Santos, with momentum as a prop bet to score for the hosts at (+240) after his boot came alive in the Copa Libertadores.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

