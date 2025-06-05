bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for the UEFA Nations League Semis

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET< offers players $150 or $1,000 in bonuses ahead of today's UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Kylian Mbappé was the only French forward who played the entire way in the 2025 Nations League quarter-finals, taking a card for his trouble. Why isn't the Les Bleus linchpin bet365's leading proposition bet to score in today's semis? Read on for a rundown of Spain-France markets.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Nations League bettors can claim bet365's sign-up bonus offer if they currently reside in the legal U.S. sports gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the process below to score the bet365 promo code offer:

Select from deals up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 toward either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net offer needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In the scenario that you lose your first bet, sign-ups who have chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match your stake (up to $1,000) in further sports betting bonuses. Should your first bet win instead, you'll receive the winning payoff, and still retain the opening deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code offer is a welcome mat for winning picks on Europe's national teams. It's time for Spain and France to have another showdown in what's been a vintage decade for both shields.

It's not a sportsbook, it's a banjo! The bet365 gambling odds on today's international soccer are as tight as ukulele strings, beginning with a squint-and-you'll-miss-it edge for Spain against France on moneylines for this afternoon's Nations League clash, then moving into the deadlocked pregame betting activity on Uruguay vs Paraguay, and a Brazil match with Little Canary at plus-odds.

Even today's red-eye prelude is drawing tight odds at bet365. Australia's World Cup qualifier against the powerful Samurai Blue of Japan goes in the "careful what you wish for" category, as the Socceroos went into their recent switch to the Asian confederation hoping for an easier path to FIFA's jewel. It's a matchup that gives the Aussies just (+150) odds to prevail, though the kickoff takes place in Perth. The contest will be simulcast, or simul-streamed, on Yahoo Sports and OneFootball at 6 a.m. EST.

France may not represent its World-Cup-year brand of quality in (+175) odds to prevail over Spain in today's Nations League semis, set to air on Fox Sports nationally at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. La Roja nevertheless earns its friendlier odds at the sportsbook with sparkling form in Nations League, remaining unbeaten in officially sanctioned events since winning the Euros last season.

Kylian Mbappé's love-fest with his former team Paris Saint-Germain aside, the (+210) odds on Les Bleus' great playmaker to score against Spain seem a little generous, given that the rest of France's forward corps was ultimately jerked off the pitch while PSG's treasured alumnus fought through a booking in the Nations League knock-out round. The current Parisians hero Ousmane Dembele is registering even more cautious prop odds, a hint that PSG's strikers could be a tad knackered.

Samu Aghehowa's favored (+180) odds to bag for Spain against France are tuned to an easy formula. Analysts think that in an off-year event, with Dembele and other French footballers having played their guts out in May's club battles, Aghehowa might take off running for a header and a goal with no defenders all that interested in facing him. The 6'4" attacker is a load when in motion on corners.

Some of bet365's odds for tonight's World Cup qualifiers show off such balanced betting action, it's as if a bell curve was recorded on a thousand coin-flips. Paraguay and Uruguay, who meet at 7 p.m. EST on Watch Live, might as well be an intramural game between fellow 5-6-3 sides with identical odds. All things being equal - obviously - Paraguay can be proud of matching a FIFA titan's line to win.

Meanwhile, don't mistake Brazil's failure to crack the (+100) barrier against Ecuador as a typical market from early in CONMEBOL's qualifying cycle, when favored nations are known to yawn and settle for draws. 14 out of 18 total rounds are complete, with Little Canary nowhere near clinched for top-six. Ecuador has taken two points from Brazil in the last three meetings following a history of frustration in the matchup, set for a new chapter in Guayaquil on Watch Live at 7 p.m. Eastern.

