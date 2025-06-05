bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Pacers in Game 1

The bet365 bonus code offers GOALBET, offering $150 in bonuses ahead of tonight's NBA action.

OKC's pricey odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals represents a "final stand" from sportsbooks that have favored the NBA's top seeds religiously this spring. Will Indiana shock oddsmakers again?

Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code offer can be used to build an easy stake for betting on tonight's NBA Finals contest, the debut showdown between eastern champion Indiana and the western titan OKC.

Las Vegas is an obstinate town, full of folks who'll defend their theories forever. There's no better example than 2025's NBA postseason, in which bookmakers gave too much credit to many favored seeds along the way. Cleveland's #1 seed turned into a dud, first round underdogs made long runs at the grail, and the Boston Celtics disappointed so many thin sportsbook odds that Sin City might have shed a tear. So, what do the odds on the NBA Finals have to say? You guessed it - the bookmakers have put such a wide point spread on OKC-Indiana that it's like Round 1 all over again.

These aren't Cinderella's playoffs according to bet365's odds on tonight's Game 1. Instead, the betting lines imply that the NBA is still a David-versus-Goliath league. The western #1 seed Oklahoma City is drawing wagers on a (-9.5) point spread to go with nearly-prohibitive (-400) odds to win the battle. Indiana's fast tempo helps Game 1's O/U line above (230) points, but it's only good for (+315) odds.

Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN's flagship. The Indiana Pacers had more problems with the New York Knicks in Round 3 than the OKC Thunder had when dispatching the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. However, it's the fact that Indiana ate up Eastern Conference top seed Cleveland in five games that makes tonight's spread a little dicey.

The Pacers are living up to their nickname with a frenzy of fast-break action. Pascal Siakam's squad was so committed to a FIBA-level of tempo in the Eastern Conference Finals that Knicks buckets were followed by successful baseball-toss inbounds passes, and three-on-two breakaways for Indiana. Oklahoma City's rebounding prop-bet odds could take a dive by Game 3, as the Thunder realize there's no antidote to Indiana's fast break except to get back up the court quickly.

Indiana's streaky point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a (+115) prop bet to record a double-double in Game 1, and a (-115) bet365 pick to swish at least three treys in four quarters against OKC. If nothing else, the promise of Indiana pushing the tempo in the NBA Finals, as opposed to the "underdog" strategy of playing half-court, has betting boards lit up with scoring props.

OKC can fight the chaos with dynamic playmaking of its own. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will go down as the top story of this postseason if the Thunder win a championship, or maybe even if they don't. The Canadian sharpshooter leads all active playoff competitors by a mile with a 29.8 PPG mark, inspiring 50/50 betting action on an amazing player-prop forecast of 35+ points in Game 1.

If the Pacers go all-out trying to swarm Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's guards can dish to crafty 6'5" forward Jalen Williams, who's also beating all Pacers with (-220) odds to produce 25+ points. Siakam is Indy's ace in the simple point-scoring vein, with (-115) odds in the same market.

